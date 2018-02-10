Daily Horoscope: 10 February 2018

Our country has always held a strong place in the world when it comes to Science, Technology and innovation. Also, the ancient cultures of country such as Yoga, Kalarippattu and Vedic astrology are very well known and practised by people all across the world.
When the Babylonians were the first to realise the connection between the movement of celestial planets and their effects on human lives, this knowledge passed through different areas and finally India. Here, the Indians already had some knowledge about this science. They combined their old knowledge with the new facts that they learnt and gave birth to vedic astrology. Eventually, this part of astrology became stronger and more accurate day by day, making western astrology fall behind.
Vedic astrology is more accurate than Western astrology because it takes into account the natal chart of a person which is prepared at the time of their birth. The natal chart depicts everything from karmic influences in a person's life to all the other forces which are going to govern their life. Vedic astrology can also be used to give out daily predictions accurately by studying the movement of the moon and its influence in each zodiac sign.
Here is your Daily Horoscope for February 10th 2018.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
Increase in respect and recognition is seen for you. You will also receive the fruit of your hard work. Business will be good. However, the fear of your enemies will trouble you and will also try to harm you.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
Meeting with friends and family is foreseen for you. Good news is on its way. Your self-respect will remain intact. Your business will be good.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
Matters relating to Travels, speculations and employment will yield desirable results. You are predicted to receive a gift or a present. Do not take decisions in haste. Your enemies will be active today, therefore you are advised to be careful.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
You will incur unnecessary expenses today. Do not try to imitate others actions as it will prove to be negative for you. You are advised to exercise precaution in matters relating to money give and take. Do not be a part of arguments.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
Matters relating to home or outside will keep you happy. Your travels will be successful. You are predicted to recover some bad debts. However, your health may need some attention today.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
Today is a very good day for you. All your plans will culminate. However, fear of enemies will trouble you. Increase in respect and recognition is foreseen. Your business will be good. Happiness in life will prevail.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
Your legal matters will be resolved and will bring in profits for you as well. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. However, you are advised to take care of your health. Chanting the mantra "Om Gan Ganapathy Namah" will be beneficial for you.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
You are advised not to take decisions in haste. Take care while operating machinery or driving a vehicle as chances of accident is foreseen. Keep your valuables safely. Do not be a part of arguments. Chances of gaining wealth will move away from you today.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
Your love life will be smooth. Legal matters will bring in profits. Business will be good. However, laziness will take over you and you may tend to procrastinate. Increase in wealth is foreseen.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
Matters relating to inheritance will bring in profits for you. You will move up in life. Travels will be successful. You are advised to postpone matters with a risk factor. Avoid being dragged into others matters.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
You will enjoy some amazing culinary treats today. Your artistic pursuits will be successful. Increase in recognition is foreseen. You are advised against involving yourself in others' matters. Your efforts of recovering bad debts will be successful.
Pisces : 20 February-20 March
Your day is predicted to be hectic. Bad news is in stores for you. You are advised to exercise patience as bad times will soon be over. Take care of your speech. Loss of wealth is foreseen for you. Your health may need attention as chances of injury in your torso, parts of your body above the waist and below the shoulders are high.
