Daily Horoscope: 10 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Increase in respect and recognition is seen for you. You will also receive the fruit of your hard work. Business will be good. However, the fear of your enemies will trouble you and will also try to harm you.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

Meeting with friends and family is foreseen for you. Good news is on its way. Your self-respect will remain intact. Your business will be good.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Matters relating to Travels, speculations and employment will yield desirable results. You are predicted to receive a gift or a present. Do not take decisions in haste. Your enemies will be active today, therefore you are advised to be careful.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You will incur unnecessary expenses today. Do not try to imitate others actions as it will prove to be negative for you. You are advised to exercise precaution in matters relating to money give and take. Do not be a part of arguments.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Matters relating to home or outside will keep you happy. Your travels will be successful. You are predicted to recover some bad debts. However, your health may need some attention today.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Today is a very good day for you. All your plans will culminate. However, fear of enemies will trouble you. Increase in respect and recognition is foreseen. Your business will be good. Happiness in life will prevail.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Your legal matters will be resolved and will bring in profits for you as well. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. However, you are advised to take care of your health. Chanting the mantra "Om Gan Ganapathy Namah" will be beneficial for you.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are advised not to take decisions in haste. Take care while operating machinery or driving a vehicle as chances of accident is foreseen. Keep your valuables safely. Do not be a part of arguments. Chances of gaining wealth will move away from you today.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

Your love life will be smooth. Legal matters will bring in profits. Business will be good. However, laziness will take over you and you may tend to procrastinate. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Matters relating to inheritance will bring in profits for you. You will move up in life. Travels will be successful. You are advised to postpone matters with a risk factor. Avoid being dragged into others matters.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You will enjoy some amazing culinary treats today. Your artistic pursuits will be successful. Increase in recognition is foreseen. You are advised against involving yourself in others' matters. Your efforts of recovering bad debts will be successful.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your day is predicted to be hectic. Bad news is in stores for you. You are advised to exercise patience as bad times will soon be over. Take care of your speech. Loss of wealth is foreseen for you. Your health may need attention as chances of injury in your torso, parts of your body above the waist and below the shoulders are high.