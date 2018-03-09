Daily Horoscope: 9th March, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

The start of the day is said to be very auspicious for you. However, you may experience some issues in the afternoon. Mental issues may trouble you. You are advised to exercise extreme precaution while driving a vehicle, as accidents are foreseen for you. It will be a good day for people in the education field, as they will outshine the others at work.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

For people in the business field, be ready to be faced with sudden fame and adoration. Another reason to rejoice for you is that people who are close to you will bring in profits for you. Your friends will treat you with utmost respect. However, you may find yourself gaining knowledge in the subjects of magic or sorcery.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

People in the field of education or service will excel today, as it is a very auspicious day for you. You will experience increase in wealth. It is a good day for increase in income sources. The stars are aligned perfectly for you, so you are advised to make the most of today.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Cancerians will experience a very good day today. You are advised to perform a special pooja for the Lord Chandrama. However, you may feel a bit of disappointment in the mind. But then you will be high on spirits and energy which will help you overcome hurdles and accomplish most things throughout the day.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Little efforts will help you accomplish some major goals today. You are highly advised to control your words and speak very cautiously for the fear of hurting some one important. On the bright side, it a good day to buy a new vehicle; something that was on your pipeline from a long time.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You may experience confusion in mind regarding certain important decisions to be made. You may find it difficult to take a firm decision. However, it is overall a good time for you, so you will definitely overcome all hurdles. Some important discussions will be done today, so make sure to keep your point forward too.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Artists will be recognised for their work today and things on that front are predicted to improve. Get ready for a major change in your life. It is a very auspicious day to buy and wear new clothes today, so load up your wallet and drive to your nearest shopping mall. All your efforts to find new employment will be met with success.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Your wild and unpredictable behaviour may be a cause of your concern today. You may find anger taking over you more often than not. Things may not be in your favour, as something bad is on the way. On the brighter side, things are predicted to improve post midday.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Business men will particularly earn profits today. Happiness is predicted to prevail in your family life, so make some time to make unforgettable memories with them. Enjoy while it lasts, as you may face some issues with your health in the evening.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Today is the day where you will face some major issues in your domestic life. Your home may be surrounded with worries, tensions and sadness. In all the chaos, you are required to keep calm and watch your words. There will be a balance between income and losses for you today.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Things will be great today for people who are in the field of education and literature. Your domestic life will be filled with happiness and joy. Good times are certainly arriving. However, you will be required to keep an eye on your child, just to keep them out of harm, along with taking care of your own health too.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Your knowledge in the field of secret science or magic will earn you money, name and fame in the society. There is a high chance of gaining wealth at your work place too, which is foreseen. It is a very auspicious time in case you want to start a new business.