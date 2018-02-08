Daily Horoscope: 8th February, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Bad news may be in store for you today, but you are advised to look into the positive side of things. Do not be a part of any arguments. Keep your valuables safe. You may suffer from a loss due to a hasty decision.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will receive the full reward of your hard work. Your work load will increase and you will receive recognition for your work too. Increase in wealth is foreseen. All your plans will finally culminate.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You will receive good news. Meeting with friends and relatives will keep you happy. You will also be inclined towards religious tasks.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Your efforts to move up on the ladder of success will be fruitful. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You are also predicted to receive a gift or present from your dear one.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Matters related to marriage proposals will move forward and things may be finalized. Good news is expected for you with regards to your child. However, increase in loss too is foreseen for you. Do not expect help from others, as you may only receive disappointment in return. Avoid pompous display of your wealth to keep enemies away.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your efforts to recover from bad debts will be successful. Business travel will be successful. However, the travel will be long, but you will greatly benefit from it. Happiness will prevail. But fear of enemies will also occupy your thoughts.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

New plans will culminate. You will tend to live in an imaginary world and will also suffer from clouding thoughts, not able to take a proper decision. Your ethics at work will change for good. People will go against you, but won't be successful in causing you any harm.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will be inclined towards religious tasks. Political hurdles will clear. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You are advised to stay careful of an injury or an illness.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

An argument may be the cause of your worry and it has the potential to escalate and reach the court too. Physical strain is foreseen for you. You may experience pain in the lower part of your head. There are chances of an injury too.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your travels will be successful. You will receive the support of your spouse. You may have to suffer from a political unrest. You are advised not to take decisions in haste. Your love life will be smooth.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Your enemies will remain dormant today. Hurdles relating to land or property will be resolved. Increase in position at work is foreseen along with wealth. You are predicted to meet a few old friends. However, you are advised against keeping bad company.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

A long travel is on the cards for you. The stars are in your favour and this is a lucky phase for you. Whatever you strive to do, you will definitely achieve.