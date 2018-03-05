Daily Horoscope: 5th March, 2018

Do you know what determines the zodiac sign that you are born in? Your zodiac sign depends on the position of the Sun at the time of your birth. But the Moon is the one which affects your behaviour. Therefore, both the Sun and the Moon are the illuminaries, considered to be very important in astrology.
The zodiac sign in which you are born tells you valuable information about yourself and your future. Did you know that our astrological signs even have an impact on our physical appearance as well? Well, read on to know more.
Astrologers have recently uncovered a set of physical traits which are common to each zodiac sign. People born under Gemini are considered to have a small structure and refined feature. People born under Scorpio are muscular with intense looks in their eyes. Sagittarians are said to be tall. It is also believed that majority of the female Sagittarians exude Tom-boy-like behaviour.
With so much information that our zodiac signs give us, it is time to look into the future and see what lies in store for us.Here is your daily horoscope for March 5th, 2018.
Aries: 21 March-20 April
The day will be good for you. However, you are advised to be cautious in money matters. It would be advisable to avoid risky matters.
Taurus: 21 April-21 May
Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen. You will be in a happy state of mind. Any travels that you plan to do will turn out to be profitable.
Gemini: 22 May-21 June
Your enemies will remain dormant. Increase in sources of income is foreseen. It is a good day to start new employment.
Cancer: 22 June-22 July
You will see increase in your respect and recognition. Business will be good. New plans too will initiate. It is a good time for you.
Leo: 23 July-21 August
There are chances of losses due to a robbery or injury. You are advised to take a special care of your health.
Virgo: 22 August-23 September
You will be inclined towards studies. Chances of increase in wealth are riding high for you today. However, you are predicted to be busy, as your day will be quite hectic.
Libra: 24 September-23 October
Hurdles that you may be facing with regards to land and property will finally be resolved. You will move up in life. However, you need to be particularly aware of excess physical strain.
Scorpio: 24 October-22 November
Chances of a marriage proposal are riding high for you today. A new person may enter your life. Increase in wealth too is foreseen.
Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December
You are advised not to add fuel to the fire in case of arguments. Do not undertake any task in haste. A bad news may be in store for you, due to which you may be worried.
Capricorn: 23 December-20 January
It is a good day to pursue further studies or even travel abroad for it. However, getting admissions in a new place may not turn out to be favourable for you. You are advised not to take any decisions in haste.
Aquarius: 21 January-19 February
Good news will be the reason for your happiness today. You are predicted to meet new and influential people and also benefit a lot from them. However, an illness may trouble you.
Pisces: 20 February-20 March
Your love life will be smooth. However, you may enter into an argument with your wife. All your efforts will be successful and will pay off. A person who had a lot of influence on you is predicted to move away from you. You are advised to retrospect your negative traits and work on them.
