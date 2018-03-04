Daily Horoscope: 04 March 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Your efforts to gain employment will be successful. Business travels will be successful. Increase in happiness is predicted for you.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You are advised against asking anyone for help today as you are mostly to get disappointed, especially if you cannot take no for an answer. It would be advisable to postpone risky issues.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Your efforts to recover bad debts will be successful. Your enemies will be dormant today.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

New plans will culminate for you. Your work ethics will improve. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. Business travels will be successful. You are advised to control your pride and haughtiness.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will be inclined towards matters in the educational field. Legal hurdles will clear off. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You are advised to stay away from matters relating to robbery or arguments. Postponing risky issues will be favourable. Health wise, you will have to take special care.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You may undergo physical stress today. Increase in wealth is foreseen. A marriage proposal may be taken further and things may be finalised soon.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are advised to remain cautious with money matters. Hurdles that you are facing in matters of land or property will be cleared. Physical strain may trouble you for most parts of the day.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

For students, it is a good time to get admissions in the college of your choice or even travel abroad for further studies. But you are advised not to take hasty decisions.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You may receive a bad news because of which you may be mentally upset. Physically too, you will be under stress. The day will be particularly hectic but you are advised to exercise patience in matters.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Your travels will be successful. Love life will be favourable. All your efforts will pay off. Increase in respect and recognition in society is foreseen.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Good news is in stores for you. Meeting old friends will keep you in high spirits. You may have to visit the court due to old impending legal issues.