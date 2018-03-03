Daily Horoscope: 03 March 2018

Do you have an important meeting today for a very profitable deal for your business or has your boss been subtly hinting at you regarding a promotion at work and you wonder whether you will bag it?
All of us wake up in the morning and wonder what our day will be like, whether we will be lucky and if things will turn in our favour or not. Well, it's time to stop guessing and start acting.
Reading your daily horoscope will you an idea of how your day will go and be prepared for whatever situations life throws at you. These astrological predictions are according to your moon signs.
Here is your daily horoscope for March 3rd, 2018.
Aries: 21 March-20 April
A surprise gift is in store for you today. You may receive a new job offer. Matters relating to travels, speculations or employment will keep you happy for the day.
Taurus: 21 April-21 May
Things will not go according to your expectations and you may face a lot of hurdles on the way. Increase in losses is foreseen for you. Also, you will be at loss after losing a valuable item.
Gemini: 22 May-21 June
Things relating to travels, speculations or employment will make you happy. You may recover from some bad debts. Business will be profitable.
Cancer: 22 June-22 July
There will be a change in your position at work. All your plans will culminate. Things at home and at work will work out in your favour.
Leo: 23 July-21 August
Legal hurdles will be cleared. You will take special interest in religious activities. Your day will be hectic but business will be profitable. Increase in wealth is foreseen.
Virgo: 22 August-23 September
You are advised not to take decisions in haste. Be careful while handling machinery or vehicles. An old health issue will be the cause of your worries.
Libra: 24 September-23 October
Business will be good. Legal matters will be in your favour and bring in wealth. Your love life will be good. An old health issue may crop up again.
Scorpio: 24 October-22 November
Matters relating to inheritance will bring you profits. There will be increase of responsibilities at work. An illness or injury may cause you to back away from your goals.
Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December
The set of rules and regulations laid out by you may experience some change. You will enjoy some culinary treats today. You are however advised to postpone long journeys for a later more auspicious date.
Capricorn: 23 December-20 January
Bad news may be in store for you. You are advised to have patience while dealing with sensitive issues. Your day will be hectic, due to which you will find yourself overcome with tiredness.
Aquarius: 21 January-19 February
You are predicted to receive the support of your spouse today. There will be a new love connection in store for you. You will receive the fruit of your hard work. Business travels will be successful.
Pisces: 20 February-20 March
You are predicted to meet some old friends. However, your health may need some extra attention. Good news will be the reason of your happiness.
