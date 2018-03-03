Daily Horoscope: 03 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

A surprise gift is in store for you today. You may receive a new job offer. Matters relating to travels, speculations or employment will keep you happy for the day.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Things will not go according to your expectations and you may face a lot of hurdles on the way. Increase in losses is foreseen for you. Also, you will be at loss after losing a valuable item.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Things relating to travels, speculations or employment will make you happy. You may recover from some bad debts. Business will be profitable.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

There will be a change in your position at work. All your plans will culminate. Things at home and at work will work out in your favour.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Legal hurdles will be cleared. You will take special interest in religious activities. Your day will be hectic but business will be profitable. Increase in wealth is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You are advised not to take decisions in haste. Be careful while handling machinery or vehicles. An old health issue will be the cause of your worries.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Business will be good. Legal matters will be in your favour and bring in wealth. Your love life will be good. An old health issue may crop up again.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Matters relating to inheritance will bring you profits. There will be increase of responsibilities at work. An illness or injury may cause you to back away from your goals.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

The set of rules and regulations laid out by you may experience some change. You will enjoy some culinary treats today. You are however advised to postpone long journeys for a later more auspicious date.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Bad news may be in store for you. You are advised to have patience while dealing with sensitive issues. Your day will be hectic, due to which you will find yourself overcome with tiredness.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You are predicted to receive the support of your spouse today. There will be a new love connection in store for you. You will receive the fruit of your hard work. Business travels will be successful.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are predicted to meet some old friends. However, your health may need some extra attention. Good news will be the reason of your happiness.