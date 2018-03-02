Daily Horoscope: 2nd March, 2018

Astrology is a very wide subject. It is known as a study of the movement and position of the planetary bodies and their influence on the lives of humans.
The main part of astrology is horoscope. Our horoscope is nothing but a chart which tells the positions of the planets and the illuminaries during the time of our birth. Astrologers study this and are able to predict our future.
If you are a regular reader of our astrology articles, all this may be common knowledge to you. But did you know that there are different types of zodiac signs too? In order to predict our future exactly, astrologers require both our Sun signs and Moon signs.
While sun signs are very common and all of us are aware of our sun signs, our moon sign should be determined by an astrologer with the help of our date of birth, time and place of birth. This type of horoscope reading is the most accurate one of all types of astrological readings.
Here, we present to you your daily zodiac reading according to your moon sign. Have a look.
Aries: 21 March-20 April
You are predicted to receive good news. Meeting with old friends is on the cards. You are advised to control your anger, as it may create issues for you.
Taurus: 21 April-21 May
Your sources of income will increase. Buying of new clothes too is predicted for you. Business travels will be fruitful. However, an old health issue may flare up again.
Gemini: 22 May-21 June
Unnecessary expenses will trouble you today. You may expect some delays in your schedule. You are advised to exercise precaution in the matters relating to money give and take.
Cancer: 22 June-22 July
Travels for the purpose of further studies will be successful. Increase in income is foreseen for you. You will be in a happy state of mind.
Leo: 23 July-21 August
Your work ethics will improve. New plans will culminate. Increase in respect in the society is foreseen. Gain of wealth will keep you happy.
Virgo: 22 August-23 September
You will be inclined towards religious pursuits. Legal issues will turn to be favourable for you. Fear of enemies will grip you, but you will be at ease knowing that they cannot harm you.
Libra: 24 September-23 October
You are predicted to lose a very valuable and dear item. You may face some legal hurdles too. Profits will stay away from you.
Scorpio: 24 October-22 November
You will undergo some physical stress today. An unknown fear will grip you. Love life will be full of hurdles today, therefore you are advised to be careful.
Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December
You are predicted to suffer from heart ailments today. Matters relating to land and property may also trouble you.
Capricorn: 23 December-20 January
It will be a very successful day for students. You will also savour some tasty culinary dishes. Business will earn you profits.
Aquarius: 21 January-19 February
Your day will be particularly hectic. A bad news may worry you. You are required to control your speech. Exercising patience in matters will give you a upper hand over these matters.
Pisces: 20 February-20 March
You will take a big decision today with some effort. Profits are in store for you. Your work in office will be appreciated by others. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you may undergo some physical strain.
Related Articles
- Daily Horoscope: 28 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 27 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 26 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 25 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 24 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 23 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 22nd February, 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 21 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 20 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 19 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 18 February 2018
- Daily Horoscope: 17 February 2018
- Zodiac Sign Predictions For The Month Of March
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.