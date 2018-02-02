Daily Horoscope: 02 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

There may be bad news in stores for you today. You are advised not to enter into arguments. You also need to take care of your valuables. Do not take decisions in haste.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You will receive the fruit of your hard work. All your tasks will be accomplished and you will gain respect for you work. You will benefit from doing social work.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You will receive good news today. Meeting with old friends and relatives is foreseen. However, your enemies will be active. You will be inclined towards religious tasks today.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Your efforts for moving up with life will be met with success. Business travels will be fruitful. You are predicted to receive a gift.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You might visit a hospital today due to some health issues. You are advised to keep your valuables safe. There may be some pain in the heels of your foot. Increase in losses too is predicted for you.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You will recover from bad debts today. Your business travels will be successful. You will be in a happy state of mind. However, there your enemies might cause you trouble. Matters relating to your children will be the cause of your worries.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You are predicted to stay in an illusionary world. New plans will come into existence. It is also a good time to start a new business. However, you are advised to be careful regarding losses occurring due to injury or robbery.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You will be inclined towards religion and tasks relating to it. Any political issues will be resolved. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you may be worried due to pain in the lower part of your head.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You are predicted to invite trouble for yourself due to entering into an argument, therefore you are strictly advised to stay away from such incidents. Avoid tasks with a risk factor. Stay away from bad company. Respect your parents and take their blessings before leaving for an important task.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Your business travels will be successful. You will receive the support of your life partner. Your child might bring in good news. Do not take decisions in haste.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

Your enemies will stay away from you. Hurdles with respect to land and property matters will be resolved. Long travel is on the cards for you. Buying of a vehicle is foreseen. You are advised to light a ghee diya near a shami tree for good luck.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

You will enjoy a party or picnic with your friends. Health wise, you will be very happy today as you will get rid of an old health issue today. You are about to receive good news from your children.