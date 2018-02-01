Daily Horoscope: 1st February, 2018

Many a times we feel that it would be great to have luck by our sides. Be it exams or important business deals, our lives would be so much better if we were blessed by lady luck. Wouldn't it be great to remain lucky at all times?
While some people are blessed with good luck all the time, there are some people who are not so lucky. Things never fall into place for them and they always have to work extra hard in achieving their dreams. However, vedic astrology suggests some remedies to always carry luck with you, by your side.
Here is a list of things which are considered to be auspicious, according to vedic astrology.
1) Horse shoe: Keeping a horse shoe on top of the main entrance of the house is said to attract good luck for the house and its members.
2) Rudraksh: Wearing a mala made out of 108 rudraksh is said to bring positivity to the wearer and also drive away negative energy.
3) Acorns: Keeping natural crystals such as the nut of an oak tree are considered to be a very powerful good luck charm, according to vedic astrology.
4) Om And Swasthik: It is a common sight to see the swasthik drawn near the entrances of homes. This is said to attract luck into the house. Chanting 'Om' will also bring in good luck to the recite.
5) Doing Good Deeds And Respecting Elders: No matter how much luck you try to attract, it will only come your way if you do good to others. It is especially advised to respect one's parents and always take the blessings of them.
It is clearly mentioned in all vedic texts, across religions that happy parents are equal to the almighty being happy with us. If the lord is happy, then luck will always favour you wherever you go. These are some of the things that attract positive vibes into your life. So, follow these and have luck never leave your side.
Now, here is your daily horoscope for 1st February, 2018. Take a look.
Aries: 21 March-20 April
The procedure of your work will improve. Your policies at work will change. Good fortune too will open doors for you. You will stay away from people who are trying to harm you. They will suffer from losses and you will gain from them. Increase in wealth is foreseen.
Taurus: 21 April-21 May
Matters relating to court will be favourable. You are predicted to gain wealth. You are advised to keep your valuables safe, as there are chances of you losing them. Some dear ones are predicted to move away from you.
Gemini: 22 May-21 June
Matters relating to vehicles, machinery and fire may trouble you. You will be worried for most part of the day. Do not enter into arguments at any cost. However, your literary endeavours will be successful.
Cancer: 22 June-22 July
Your love life will be smooth. You will receive the support of your spouse. Your child will be the cause of your worry today. Increase in wealth is foreseen. You are advised not to take any decisions in haste.
Leo: 23 July-21 August
Arguments relating to inheritance will finally be resolved today. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Your enemies will stay away from you. Business will be good. Stay away from backbiting.
Virgo: 22 August-23 September
You will be a part of a fun event today. Your artistic pursuits will be successful. Your enemies will remain dormant. You will come across opportunities to earn wealth.
Libra: 24 September-23 October
Your day will be hectic, as you will have many tasks at hand to complete. However, you will have peace of mind. Old health issues may trouble you. Do not indulge into any arguments. Business will be smooth.
Scorpio: 24 October-22 November
All your efforts will be successful today. Business will be good. It is a good day to undertake any important task, as you will gain immensely from it.
Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December
You will chance upon meeting your old friends. Good news is on the way. Your business will be good. You are advised not to enter into arguments. There are chances of some people drifting away from you, therefore you are advised to be careful. Minding your words may help you from difficult situations.
Capricorn: 23 December-20 January
You are predicted to receive a gift today. The unemployed will receive employment. You will be worried about matters regarding travel, employment or speculations. You are advised to offer a mixture of 5 items such as milk, curds, ghee, honey and cream to Lord Shiv and perform abhishek to drive away obstacles.
Aquarius: 21 January-19 February
You are predicted to unfortunately suffer from a loss today. You may take a loan too. You will have to be cautious regarding an injury or illness. You are advised not to take any decisions in haste, as it may prove to be a loss for you. Watering a gudhal tree will drive away losses.
Pisces: 20 February-20 March
You are predicted to recover from bad debts. A good job or promotion is on the cards. You will benefit from matters relating to travels, speculations or employment. Things will go according to your will. There are some people who will try to create hurdles in your path. You need to stay cautious and not let them succeed in their efforts.