Daily Horoscope: 1st February, 2018

Horoscope 01 February 2018 | 01 फरवरी 2018 दैनिक राशिफल | Daily Horoscope Astrology | Boldsky

Many a times we feel that it would be great to have luck by our sides. Be it exams or important business deals, our lives would be so much better if we were blessed by lady luck. Wouldn't it be great to remain lucky at all times?

While some people are blessed with good luck all the time, there are some people who are not so lucky. Things never fall into place for them and they always have to work extra hard in achieving their dreams. However, vedic astrology suggests some remedies to always carry luck with you, by your side.

Here is a list of things which are considered to be auspicious, according to vedic astrology.

1) Horse shoe: Keeping a horse shoe on top of the main entrance of the house is said to attract good luck for the house and its members.

2) Rudraksh: Wearing a mala made out of 108 rudraksh is said to bring positivity to the wearer and also drive away negative energy.

3) Acorns: Keeping natural crystals such as the nut of an oak tree are considered to be a very powerful good luck charm, according to vedic astrology.

4) Om And Swasthik: It is a common sight to see the swasthik drawn near the entrances of homes. This is said to attract luck into the house. Chanting 'Om' will also bring in good luck to the recite.

5) Doing Good Deeds And Respecting Elders: No matter how much luck you try to attract, it will only come your way if you do good to others. It is especially advised to respect one's parents and always take the blessings of them.

It is clearly mentioned in all vedic texts, across religions that happy parents are equal to the almighty being happy with us. If the lord is happy, then luck will always favour you wherever you go. These are some of the things that attract positive vibes into your life. So, follow these and have luck never leave your side.

Now, here is your daily horoscope for 1st February, 2018. Take a look.