Horoscope Predictions: What Your Horoscope For The Week Starting From March 11th Reveals

Aries

On Tuesday, there are many chances of you getting into trouble. Be it with a higher-up at work or for voicing your opinion or acting without express permission. Honest communication can get you out of any unwanted situations. Your goal and making it big spirit is at a peak towards the end of the week. The new moon encourages you to pay attention to your dreams. Going forward, the feisty Mars is seen entering the Capricorn sign on Saturday, and due to this, there is no stopping you!

Taurus

Start saying what you think this week and do not worry about the consequences of hurting other people's feelings. Coming Saturday, the new moon is seen influencing in your social sector, and as a result this, it may sort out many problems in your life. As the feisty Mars is seen entering your exploration sector, you would be on the lookout for trip invites. Chances of planning a vacation are predicted.

Gemini

Thanks to Venus and Mercury, your social life seems to be on point. You would be meeting all sorts of people. You may feel shy approaching someone, which does not suit the regular you. Coming Saturday, the new moon is seen in your career sector, which means this can be a great thing. Changes in daily lifestyle are foreseen. The feisty Mars can help you let go of the past, and the moment you do so, you would see something that is bigger and better in the horizon.

Cancer

A lot of political interoffice drama at workplace is predicted. You would be getting a lot of accolades in your career. There are chances of jealousy and angling against you due to your ongoing popularity. If someone truly is trying to damage your image at work, then it is best to nip them in the bud. Coming Saturday, the new moon is seen in the sector of travel and it is time to finally plan a relaxing trip with your loved one.

Leo

Thanks to Mars in the last degree of Sagittarius, you will feel the change. On the other hand, it feels good to get things done and finally get them off your plate. Mars is seen moving into Capricorn, which affects your lifestyle. It's a great time to join the gym. Apart from this, your personal goals are likely to be achieved due to the planetary influence.

Virgo

You should share your true feelings with someone. If you are often cautious, even then it pays to be bold. Coming Saturday, on the new moon day, your relationship sector seems to be all about love. So love is in the air, and love will happen. And, on the other hand, on Saturday, the Mars is seen entering your communication zone. This makes it the best time to get used to speaking up and letting your voice be heard.

Libra

Family issues seem to kick-off the week's start, as you feel frustrated by the way a family member is interacting with you. On the other hand, the sun is seen aligning with the Jupiter sign in your sector of your values, and you may have grown out of the family dynamics, which your family members are seen trying to play. Coming Saturday, on the new moon in Pisces, it gives you a second chance when it comes to achieving personal goals.

Scorpio

This week focuses on relationships for your sign. Some fights are forecasted in the beginning of the week. These fights seem to come out of nowhere. This is the time to break down barriers and get closer with your loved one than before. The emotions that you have been holding back should be let out. Stop worrying about the other person judging you, to be raw or messy, as they want to see you exactly as you are. The feisty Mars is seen moving into your sector of talk and thoughts, which means it is a great time to meet new people.

Sagittarius

With Mercury and Venus seen sailing in your leisure sector, adventure is on the horizon. On the other hand, you can get creative about financing and come up with plans that will allow you to enjoy these trips without guilt when they do come up. Coming Saturday, the new moon is seen entering your home and family sector. This is a good time to stay at home and relax.

Capricorn

As the delightful Venus angles toward Saturn, family issues are on your mind for this week. You need to wait until next week to give into a reality check, as this can ruin your family's planning. Coming Saturday, the Mars is seen moving into your sign, which is a prime time to connect well with your family and focus on a goal or project.

Aquarius

You need to be vocal about a "LOT" of things that you are dealing with! As there is a lot of relief you would experience in sharing your struggle. On this Saturday, the feisty Mars is seen moving into your spiritual sector, which means you are grappling with some big deal questions and concerns in your head. Change is coming, but you need to wait a bit more and on the other hand, your dreams may reveal more than reality does right now.

Pisces

As the sun enters this sign on Tuesday, it forms a connection with the Jupiter, and this can ideally be a golden day for you! The Jupiter is seen expanding your horizons, which means it may be a great day for a trip or to meet with new people. On the other hand, you may feel like friends are on the sidelines and being judgmental. It is totally upto you on how you engage with them. On the coming Saturday, the new moon is in your sign, and ideally this is going to be the best day for you to start something new.