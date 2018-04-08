The Zodiac Signs Who Crave Inner Peace, Ranked From Most To Least

Craving inner peace has a lot to do with how spiritual a person is. Inner peace comes with being kind and loving towards all people and things. You need to care deeply about people surrounding you and respect everyone.

Spirituality and astrology have a strong connection. Every zodiac sign has a kind of spirituality, philosophies, and traditional religious beliefs.

Every individual has certain beliefs, even if they consider themselves as an agnostic or an unbeliever. A look into how spiritual your zodiac sign is can give you a better understanding of what you lean towards.

People craving inner peace don't look at life as a battle to be won, but as a series of growth, opportunities and challenges to make themselves better.

Making the most of these opportunities and challenges is what helps a person grow and become a better person. Let's take a look at the zodiac signs that crave inner peace, ranked from the most to least.

1. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians crave inner peace the most. Their mission in life is to travel the world and make significant contributions to getting to know people and making life better. Some of the more spiritual traits of a Sagittarius individual are faith, idealism, and honesty.

2. SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

While Scorpios come off as fiery and passionate, they are extremely sensitive and have a spiritual soul. They believe they are a small part of something bigger in life. They have a very strong intuition and trust it most of the time. They don't believe in second guessing.

3. PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are always tuned into the details of life, making them very spiritual and craving inner peace. They have no time for superficial things of this materialistic world. What they do for a living or how much money they earn doesn't stand in the way of them relating to a deeper level.

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are hard-core romantics and are always falling in love with their friends, partners, their work and the little joys in life. Love prevails over conflict for them - always. While they are dreamers and in touch with their spiritual self, they are also practical and take a good care of themselves and other people around them.

5. AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

People belonging to the Aquarius zodiac sign are free thinkers. They can be very practical, but also believe in the metaphysical being. They swing back and forth while thinking about something and are very open to new practices and thoughts. They are always willing to try new things.

6. LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Leos have a strong spiritual power. They are kind to everyone without expecting anything in return. They like seeing the good in people and situations and are always optimistic. They don't indulge in fear because they think it will not let them grow. They enjoy contributing to making things and this world a better place.

7. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis have excellent intentions and are always grateful. They like to look at the brighter side of things. Even if things don't go as planned, they like to learn from their experience. They don't apologize for who they are but are constantly endeavouring to better themselves.

8. LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are very in touch with their spiritual side. They love to explore many different philosophies, ideas, and religions. They don't commit to any one way of thinking or believing. They're open to new experiences. While they may practice a particular religion, it doesn't stop them from exploring other religions. They don't like being told what to do or think.

9. VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos like to know the explanation behind things. Their interests lie in learning about philosophy, religion, and various spiritual practices. They focus on making things better for the community instead of wasting time thinking about stuff they can't solve.

10. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Aries individuals are usually smart-asses but that doesn't mean they don't have a spiritual side. However, this side is very tangible, and they practice it through yoga and meditation. They are very energetic and it takes a lot of effort to center them. They enjoy hiking and climbing to ponder upon the mysteries of life.

11. CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns prefer being able to touch and see things rather than just blindly believing they exist. They prefer not being in touch with their spiritual side most of the time. However, this doesn't stop them from being wise and accepting the fact that certain things in life are unexplainable.

12. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Taureans are very practical but are in touch with their spiritual side. They are very kind and always ready to help others. They go against all odds to complete the work they believe in. They take time to make decisions and tend to consider the repercussions of their actions.