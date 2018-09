The Spooky Case Of The Papin Sisters That Shook The World

This Is The Story Of Two Sisters Image Source Christine was born in 1905 and Léa Papin in 1911. Both the sisters had utterly lost their temper in the most horrendous way, and as a result, this ended the lives of two people for whom they were working.

The Story Heads Back To 1933 Image Source According to reports, the incident had taken place in Le Mans, France on February 2, 1933. When the sisters killed their masters, they were found naked.

The Sisters Had A Disturbed Childhood Image Source These sisters had a very complicated childhood as they had an alcoholic father and had been through severe abuse. When the girls were old enough, they decided to find a home that would allow them to carry out housework and provide them with accommodation.

They Got The Job Image Source In the year 1926, René Lancelin and his wife Léonie hired them for the job.

The couple lived with one of their two daughters, Geneviève. During their stay in the mansion, the girls received a decent payment for their work, apart from the accommodation.

They Developed A Strange Behaviour Image Source Over the years, it was noticed that the sisters had developed a strange behaviour of isolation. They would rarely speak with the owners of the house. As a result, they developed feelings for each other. Their bond was evident, and people even assumed that the sisters had carnal approaches.

An Argument That Lead To A Chilling Murder Image Source The chilling murder took place on a winter morning in February 1933. The argument started on a bitter note as the sisters were upset with the reduction of the salary. The argument led the elder sister to hit her mistress on the head with a heavy jug.

When The Daughter Tried To Save Her Mum Image Source The daughter of the owner (Geneviève) tried to save her mother. In response, Christine attacked her by removing her eyes from the eye orbit and told her sister to do the same with Madame Lancelin.

They Were Not Satisfied Image Source Not satisfied with what they had done, they both went to the kitchen and extracted several tools, that included a mallet and a knife and began to cut off the inner body organs of the mother-daughter duo.

They Confessed To Their Crime Image Source When the police arrived at the place a few hours after the murder, they were surprised to see the sisters lying naked together in their room. The crime scene was horrifying.

They Suffered From "Folie A Deux" Image Source During the trials, both sisters were diagnosed with a medical disorder known as "folie à deux", which means madness of two. Christine was sentenced to capital punishment which later got changed to life imprisonment. On the other hand, Léa was sentenced to forced labour for ten years.