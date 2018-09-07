Subscribe to Boldsky
The Spooky Case Of The Papin Sisters That Shook The World

Some of the criminal cases that we read or come across can leave an impact on our minds as they are disturbing and shocking.

This is one such case of Papin sisters who shook the world with their spooky case of killing their employers.

Papin sisters

Here are the details on how they committed a crime that left the world feeling aghast and also made people learn about their bizarre condition.

This Is The Story Of Two Sisters

Christine was born in 1905 and Léa Papin in 1911. Both the sisters had utterly lost their temper in the most horrendous way, and as a result, this ended the lives of two people for whom they were working.

The Story Heads Back To 1933

According to reports, the incident had taken place in Le Mans, France on February 2, 1933. When the sisters killed their masters, they were found naked.

The Sisters Had A Disturbed Childhood

These sisters had a very complicated childhood as they had an alcoholic father and had been through severe abuse. When the girls were old enough, they decided to find a home that would allow them to carry out housework and provide them with accommodation.

They Got The Job

In the year 1926, René Lancelin and his wife Léonie hired them for the job.
The couple lived with one of their two daughters, Geneviève. During their stay in the mansion, the girls received a decent payment for their work, apart from the accommodation.

They Developed A Strange Behaviour

Over the years, it was noticed that the sisters had developed a strange behaviour of isolation. They would rarely speak with the owners of the house. As a result, they developed feelings for each other. Their bond was evident, and people even assumed that the sisters had carnal approaches.

An Argument That Lead To A Chilling Murder

The chilling murder took place on a winter morning in February 1933. The argument started on a bitter note as the sisters were upset with the reduction of the salary. The argument led the elder sister to hit her mistress on the head with a heavy jug.

When The Daughter Tried To Save Her Mum

The daughter of the owner (Geneviève) tried to save her mother. In response, Christine attacked her by removing her eyes from the eye orbit and told her sister to do the same with Madame Lancelin.

Array

They Were Not Satisfied

Not satisfied with what they had done, they both went to the kitchen and extracted several tools, that included a mallet and a knife and began to cut off the inner body organs of the mother-daughter duo.

Array

They Confessed To Their Crime

When the police arrived at the place a few hours after the murder, they were surprised to see the sisters lying naked together in their room. The crime scene was horrifying.

Array

They Suffered From "Folie A Deux"

During the trials, both sisters were diagnosed with a medical disorder known as "folie à deux", which means madness of two. Christine was sentenced to capital punishment which later got changed to life imprisonment. On the other hand, Léa was sentenced to forced labour for ten years.

They Could Not Handle Their Separation

Both the sisters could not handle the separation. Christine died in 1937, which was just four years after her crime. On the other hand, Léa lived in oblivion with a new identity and later died in 2001 at the age of 90.

Wish to read many more such dark and mysterious stories? Then share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more exciting updates, check our section Insync.

    life
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 10:47 [IST]
