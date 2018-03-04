Defining Each Of The Zodiac Sign Powers

Each zodiac sign has its own power. These powers can be boosted in individuals with certain factors that can bring out the best in them.
From being provocative to confident and even fun-loving, each zodiac sign's powers can be defined based on these factors.
Learn about the interesting factors which reveal the specific powers of each zodiac sign.
Find out more below.
Aries:
This is a sign of blasting forth action. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:
- Forceful
- Truthful
- Provocative
- Active and progressive
- Aggressive or competitive
- Confrontational (when necessary)
- Honest
- Optimistic
- Confident
- Fun loving
Taurus
They are the do-er's who love to be steadily building up something worthy. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:
- Actively enjoying sensual pleasures
- Steady-natured and thorough
- Deeply present in a satisfying discipline
- Rooted in a sense of place
- Use their power of natural talent
- Tend to life in all its stages of growth
Gemini
They always seem to know what's happening around them. This sign can show its power when the inidividuals are:
- Fascinated about something
- Mentally flexible
- Satisfy their curiosity
- Enlighten the scene with their intelligent humour
- Engage in the dynamic whirl of life
- Learn something new
- Explore their many sides
- Acknowledge their need for rest
- Have stimulating conversations with friends or colleagues
Cancer
They are the keepers of the heart and home. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:
- Intuitive
- Protect the vulnerable
- Get an idea from their imagination
- Read the emotional reality of any situation
- Reclusive and fearful of being hurt
- A good keeper of memories, impressions, and intimate stories
- Able to be their ownself in a safe, familiar setting
- Create a homey atmosphere wherever they are!
Leo
This is a sign of exuberant creativity. They are fiercely protective of their pride. This sign can show its power when the individuals:
- Express the joy of being alive and are happy
- Have self-respect
- Are big-hearted, generous, and even a loyal friend
- Match the exuberance of children
- Explore the drama of life through arts and music
- Confidently lead and encourage others
Virgo
This is a sign of devotion, healthy living and self-improvement. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:
- Productive and work towards tangible goals
- Service oriented
- Able to build the ability to heal and transform
- Analyse systems and processes
- Offer their discerning perspective
- Share their gifts as a healer
Libra
They are very romantic, and have some natural talent for the art of love. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:
- A harmonising influence
- Advocating justice
- Model fairness
- Play off another's energies in a masterful way
- Thrive in a relationship
- Create beauty
- Stylish, graceful, and elegant
- Restore balance
- A peacemaker
Scorpio
This is a sign of sexuality, shadows, and great feats. This sign can show its power when the individuals:
- Explore the rich, shadowy terrain of the psyche
- Engage in life's work which can be totally absorbing
- Are aware of their power to heal and transform others
- Patiently strategise and wait for the right time
- Extend themselves to go into someone else's darkness, for the sake of healing
- Are soulful
Sagittarius
They are knowledge-seeking and are best known as wanderers. This sign can show its power when the individuals:
- Explore new fields of study that fascinate them
- Plan on things to look forward to
- Move in and out of their friend's circles
- Share their optimistic outlook
- Are joyful and friendly
- Test their personal limits
- Experiment with their creative edge
- Weave many ideas across disciplines
- Share their philosophy
Capricorn
They are drawn to what's long-lasting and timeless. This sign can show its power when the inidviduals are:
- Committed to life's work which is deeply rewarding
- Exert personal authority
- Feel respected in their field or community
- Master their skills
- Are patient with steady progress
- Compassionate towards their own melancholic feelings
Aquarius
They are blessed with far-sightedness and humane values.This sign can show its power when they:
- Experiment and follow their own path
- Are daring in their thinking
- They see the big picture
- Are open to breakthroughs, which can take them to the next level
- Are friendly towards others
- Are not afraid to be considered strange
Pisces
These guys have heightened sensitivity and imagination.This sign can show its power when the individuals are:
- Able to release old wounds
- Use the power of their imagination
- Tuned into dreams and stay grounded
- Spiritual
Wish to know what can make each zodiac sign powerless? Then stay tuned to our section, as we reveal to you about the factors that can make each zodiac sign weak.
