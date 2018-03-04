Defining Each Of The Zodiac Sign Powers

Aries:

This is a sign of blasting forth action. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:

Forceful

Truthful

Provocative

Active and progressive

Aggressive or competitive

Confrontational (when necessary)

Honest

Optimistic

Confident

Fun loving

Taurus

They are the do-er's who love to be steadily building up something worthy. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:

Actively enjoying sensual pleasures

Steady-natured and thorough

Deeply present in a satisfying discipline

Rooted in a sense of place

Use their power of natural talent

Tend to life in all its stages of growth

Traits That Define Each Zodiac Sign

Gemini

They always seem to know what's happening around them. This sign can show its power when the inidividuals are:

Fascinated about something

Mentally flexible

Satisfy their curiosity

Enlighten the scene with their intelligent humour

Engage in the dynamic whirl of life

Learn something new

Explore their many sides

Acknowledge their need for rest

Have stimulating conversations with friends or colleagues

Cancer

They are the keepers of the heart and home. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:

Intuitive

Protect the vulnerable

Get an idea from their imagination

Read the emotional reality of any situation

Reclusive and fearful of being hurt

A good keeper of memories, impressions, and intimate stories

Able to be their ownself in a safe, familiar setting

Create a homey atmosphere wherever they are!

Leo

This is a sign of exuberant creativity. They are fiercely protective of their pride. This sign can show its power when the individuals:

Express the joy of being alive and are happy

Have self-respect

Are big-hearted, generous, and even a loyal friend

Match the exuberance of children

Explore the drama of life through arts and music

Confidently lead and encourage others

Virgo

This is a sign of devotion, healthy living and self-improvement. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:

Productive and work towards tangible goals

Service oriented

Able to build the ability to heal and transform

Analyse systems and processes

Offer their discerning perspective

Share their gifts as a healer

Negative Traits Of Each Zodiac Sign Revealed

Libra

They are very romantic, and have some natural talent for the art of love. This sign can show its power when the individuals are:

A harmonising influence

Advocating justice

Model fairness

Play off another's energies in a masterful way

Thrive in a relationship

Create beauty

Stylish, graceful, and elegant

Restore balance

A peacemaker

Scorpio

This is a sign of sexuality, shadows, and great feats. This sign can show its power when the individuals:

Explore the rich, shadowy terrain of the psyche

Engage in life's work which can be totally absorbing

Are aware of their power to heal and transform others

Patiently strategise and wait for the right time

Extend themselves to go into someone else's darkness, for the sake of healing

Are soulful

Sagittarius

They are knowledge-seeking and are best known as wanderers. This sign can show its power when the individuals:

Explore new fields of study that fascinate them

Plan on things to look forward to

Move in and out of their friend's circles

Share their optimistic outlook

Are joyful and friendly

Test their personal limits

Experiment with their creative edge

Weave many ideas across disciplines

Share their philosophy

The Hidden Talents Of Each Zodiac Sign

Capricorn

They are drawn to what's long-lasting and timeless. This sign can show its power when the inidviduals are:

Committed to life's work which is deeply rewarding

Exert personal authority

Feel respected in their field or community

Master their skills

Are patient with steady progress

Compassionate towards their own melancholic feelings

Aquarius

They are blessed with far-sightedness and humane values.This sign can show its power when they:

Experiment and follow their own path

Are daring in their thinking

They see the big picture

Are open to breakthroughs, which can take them to the next level

Are friendly towards others

Are not afraid to be considered strange

Pisces

These guys have heightened sensitivity and imagination.This sign can show its power when the individuals are:

Able to release old wounds

Use the power of their imagination

Tuned into dreams and stay grounded

Spiritual

