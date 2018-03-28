Keeping These 6 Things Under Your Bed For 21 Days Can Bring In Luck!

To Control Your Anger

To control your anger, you need to keep a copper vessel filled with water under your bed or at the bedside. Apart from this, you also need to keep a piece of red sandalwood under your pillow.

To Improve Willpower

You need to keep a silver container or a bowl that is filled with water under your bed. Apart from this, wearing silver ornaments on a daily basis can do great wonders.

To Become Courageous

You need to keep gold or silver ornaments under your pillow. This is highly beneficial, as it can remove any kind of a bad luck from your Kundali. Apart from this, you can also keep a bronze water bowl under your bed for better results.

For Extra Good Luck

If you wish to get the best of luck factor, then you need to keep a pair of silver-metal fish under your pillow or you can also place the fish inside a silver water bowl as well.

To Avoid Bad Luck

To improve your luck, you need to avoid the evil eye. For this, place an iron vessel filled with water under your bed for 21 days. Apart from this, you can place a blue sapphire under your pillow, to enhance this remedy.