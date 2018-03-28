Keeping These 6 Things Under Your Bed For 21 Days Can Bring In Luck!

To bring in luck, we tend to take the extra step all the time. But how many things do you actually know about that can bring in luck?
Well, there are a few simple things that can bring in luck with their simple moves. There are a few vastu tips that you can follow to get good luck your way. Check them out.
Keep a few things under the bed for 21 days and see how things will improve for you.
To Control Your Anger
To control your anger, you need to keep a copper vessel filled with water under your bed or at the bedside. Apart from this, you also need to keep a piece of red sandalwood under your pillow.
To Improve Willpower
You need to keep a silver container or a bowl that is filled with water under your bed. Apart from this, wearing silver ornaments on a daily basis can do great wonders.
To Become Courageous
You need to keep gold or silver ornaments under your pillow. This is highly beneficial, as it can remove any kind of a bad luck from your Kundali. Apart from this, you can also keep a bronze water bowl under your bed for better results.
For Extra Good Luck
If you wish to get the best of luck factor, then you need to keep a pair of silver-metal fish under your pillow or you can also place the fish inside a silver water bowl as well.
To Avoid Bad Luck
To improve your luck, you need to avoid the evil eye. For this, place an iron vessel filled with water under your bed for 21 days. Apart from this, you can place a blue sapphire under your pillow, to enhance this remedy.
