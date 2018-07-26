Common Lies That You Tell According To Your Zodiac Sign

Most of us often tend to lie to ourselves that we can handle a lot better than what has been going around. These lies are something that we tell to avoid bringing down our spirits or to stay positive.

Here, in this article, we are revealing the details about the most common lies that most of us tell and the strange bit is, these lies have their connection with our zodiac sign.

According to astrology, each zodiac sign is known to lie in a unique pattern. They tend to show the world that they are the strongest or the most intelligent individuals, but deep down they know that they are lying!

The astro-experts reveal that each zodiac sign has its own set of common lies which are so relatable!

So, go ahead and find out the lies that you tell based on your zodiac.

Aries: March 21-April 19: "I'm Okay!"

Aries, you love to promote the image of being strong, so in case you are not okay, even then you will remain quiet about that. You are bad at concealing it, and you may get irritated with people who ask you for some extra time of yours.

You need to remember that you are not as unbreakable as you think yourself to be.

Taurus: April 20-May 20: "I Never Lie."

Taurus, you like to show up being morally perfect and upright. You need others to realise that your decisions are the correct ones, and you appreciate having others admire you for the direction.

To keep this up, you can't be known for lying. Even though you do rest once in a while (it may be to care about somebody's emotions), and you also lie about lying.

Gemini: May 21-June 20: "I Will Get Back To You."

Gemini, you are not the best with regards to communication. Regardless of whether it is on account of your introvert side or because you are being overlooked. You presumably won't be messaging or calling back.

It's not you to be blamed that you aren't that dependable with regards to this; you have excessively gone ahead in your mind.

Cancer: June 21-July 22: "I'm Almost Ready."

You tend to experience difficulty in keeping things running on time. You may state you need five more minutes, yet everybody knows you will take more than 30 minutes.

You are known for missing due dates and being late. However, everybody still appreciates your conversation... when you appear in the long run.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23: "It's Not A Big Deal."

Leo, it is a major ordeal, and you realise that it is precisely how you feel. However, for reasons unknown, you attempt to make light of the amount it is influencing you. Everything to you is a significant ordeal really, and this is the result of your huge heart. You feel everything so profoundly.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23: "I Understand."

Virgo, it is all right not to have every one of the appropriate answers all the time. You don't need to comprehend everything about the Universe and how it functions, even though you are known for being super savvy. It's all right to state "I don't get it." Try it and see.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23: "I Won't Tell Anyone."

Libra, you are trusting of others and get along with everyone, so it's natural for you to want to snuggle up to some juicy gossip. It makes you feel like there is a stable bond in the friendship if someone trusts you with his or her secrets.

Unfortunately, you can't keep them, because you also want to instil trust in other friends...so you share a secret with them.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22: "I Can't Forgive You."

Scorpio, you can be out and vengeful with your revenge plans, even they are somewhat ruthless on occasions.

In any case, sooner or later, you seem to quieten down, and your kind heart gets the better of you. Your insight advises you that forgiveness is more for you than them, and you figure out how to release it.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22: "I Will Do That Right Now."

No, you won't, Sagittarius. You get a kick out of the chance to delay and set aside your opportunity to get things done.

In truth, you work better under stress, and even though you will complete it, it unquestionably won't be at this moment. Fortunately, you end a fabulous activity on all that you put your name to and have pride in what you achieve.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20: "I Promise Not To Laugh."

Capricorn, you make an effort not to be judgmental, but instead, you are. It has served you well previously and has helped you stay away from some quite shady individuals.

That aside, you like individuals to confide in you and open up to you, so you guarantee not to chuckle or judge them... however, instead, you do everything the same.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18: "I'm Just Kidding."

Aquarius individuals are known to be quite confused with regards to feelings, so you may state something sarcastically and have individuals consider you eccentric.

On the other hand, individuals may call you critical, yet once they become more acquainted with you, you can be a genuine bliss to be near. Be that as it may, you don't joke around excessively, and when you say you are merely kidding, it turns out extremely unbalanced.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20: "I Just Want To Try It Once."

Pisces, you never "take a stab at" anything once. You go full on, over the edge, directly into the thick, all things considered. You have an addictive identity, and whether it is food, love or whatever it is, you need to have more.