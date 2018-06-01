June 2018 Horoscope Predictions For Capricorn

New opportunities at work will keep you occupied for most of the month. This will consume most of your time at work. Creating a perfect balance between home and work life will help avoid neglecting your family. The excess pressure may drain you of your mental and physical energies, so know where to draw the line.

The Sun will be positioned strongly in your zodiac house, which will enable you to make tough choices in life. There may be difficulties strewn on your path after the 21st, when the sun will be positioned in the opposite zodiac sign.

Things may not go according to you. In fact, your colleagues at work may conspire against you. Don't let all these situations affect you mentally though.

You may tend to waste your resources this month, be it time or money. Both need to be monitored properly. It usually happens that we do not realise the value of things before we lose them. So, make sure not to let it happen to you.

The position of the stars may help with your progress without putting much effort, which is definitely positive. Your intellectual energies will be on an all time high, which will enable you to fulfill your long-term goals.

For the detailed horoscope predictions for the month of June in terms of health, career, love life, etc., read on below to find out more.

Health:

There will be more focus on prevention of illnesses more than cure this month. You can improve you health by taking measures such as exercising or meditation. You may also indulge yourself in activities of your choice to keep fit, such as swimming and dancing.

Charting out a detoxification plan for yourself will help your body get rid of the toxins that may have accumulated with time.

You may be troubled by an illness after the 21st, but that will only be for a short time. Regular health checkups will help you take preventive measures against any serious illness. Mental stress may trouble you.

The best way to reduce it is to vent it out with your friends or close family, as they will neither judge you nor make you feel less.

Career:

Hard work is predicted in your career front. But it will make you happy and satisfied in achieving the goals. You may be busy in pursuing your professional targets till 22nd of this month. Make sure to focus on quality more than quantity while accomplishing tasks.

There are chances of a shift of your work place or a transfer. Whatever it is, it will certainly prove to be positive for you. You may be dragged into office politics unanimously. Letting yourself be affected with it will give sweet success to your colleagues.

Do not let any opportunities pass by you by your seniors, as it may just turn out to be a test for you, passing which will surely earn you a promotion.

You are advised not to let the negativities around you affect the quality of your work. Keep away from arguments. Make special efforts to treat your juniors in a nice way, as all of this will eventually add up to your image.

Finances:

Your finances may be in a knot this month if you aren't too careful. Any financial dealings with the government will be strewn with hurdles on the way. The stars may not be in your favour, which may disrupt your income flow, causing a lot of problems for you. Furthermore, returns from old investments may not be up to expectations.

Any plans of making fresh investments should be scrapped and postponed for a more auspicious day.

You may have problems creating a balance between your income and expenditure.

It is advisable you plan your monthly finances in advance, giving priority to important things first. The planets will not impact your finances negatively, but it is always better to take financial decisions by the advice of the experts.

Love Life:

The lunar eclipse may cause a tiff between your partner and you. However, making compromises will help you reach mutual grounds. There may be heart breaks predicted for some. It may hurt for a while if you have emotionally vested into the relationship.

Get up, pat yourself and move on, as life will never wait for anyone. Do remember that there is always someone better awaiting somewhere for you. Just let the stars decide how and when you will chance upon them.

On the other hand, married people will experience absolute bliss in their marital lives. Emotional understanding will grow between both of you. It is always better to be honest with your partner at all times, as honesty is one of the foundations of a relationship.

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink and White

Lucky Numbers: 3, 21, 83, 84.