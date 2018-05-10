5 Zodiac Signs That Argue The Most

Ever wondered why your friend or loved one is always hot-headed? This could be something due to their zodiac signs!

Losing cool or being impatient can be something that we can relate to with our stars or our zodiac signs; and with the experts' advice, we bring in the details of the zodiac signs which are known to argue the most!

These zodiac signs are believed to lose their cool at the drop of the hat.

Check out the list of these 5 zodiac signs, which can argue about anything or everything.

Scorpio: Oct23 - Nov21

These guys are not big fighters, but are instant escalators. When you think you have offended or even triggered their defense system, they will make sure you realise of what you are doing wrong to them. Their personalities seem to blow up the conversations from zero to 60, before you even realize that you have offended them. They are most likely going to sting you to end the argument. They will say something which can be equally hurtful to you. On the other hand, if you have offended them, you need to stay calm.

Taurus: April 20 - May20

These individuals are not natural fighters, unless one threatens them. They are not going to pick a fight with you instantly, but if you get into any kind of disagreement with them, then you need to keep yourself calm and this is something that will go on for a while. They do not like to admit when they go wrong, and this is mostly because they think that they are rarely wrong. On the other hand, they are incredibly confident in their arguments and can quickly defend their actions, even if the evidence is against them. So, while messing with this sign, you need to be careful.

Leo: July 23 - Aug22

They are fierce, but at the same time, you can count them to your closest friends and on the other hand, they can also be your biggest opponents. When you have a disagreement with them and it can be easily resolved, then you would see this sign individuals have trouble resisting the urge to intensify it. You can expect an explosive language, or even face heated accusations, while having a fight with them. On the other hand, the more you try to defend yourself, the more you would see things getting escalated. You need to try to figure out on your emotional space before they explode on you and avoid it the next time you try to have the same conversation.

Cancer: June 21 - July22

Though they might be quiet and emotionally intelligent or being mature at their best, they have their feelings running deep down. So, one needs to be extra-careful when talking to them about any sensitive topic because if you hurt their feelings, then there are chances that they will hold it against you. Be it months or years after the fight has gone by, they will bring up the ways in which you hurt them, even if the fight is completely resolved. So, all that you need to do is choose your words carefully and wisely with them, no matter how calm they might seem.

Gemini May 21 - June 20

They are not fighters, but they have a gamble personality when it comes to anticipating their reactions. Their reactions and conversations totally depend on their mood, as they might respond to one conversation, in two different ways. Hence, before you bring up an intense subject of matter with them, you need to prepare yourself for two different outcomes. So, watch out before you get into an argument with them.

