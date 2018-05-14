Love Horoscope For 14th to 20th May, 2018

With the new week starting off, it gets important that you know what your stars hold for you this week, as per astrology.

Our astro experts have revealed about the love predictions for each zodiac sign for the week of 14th-20th May.

These predictions are based on your sun signs. So, understanding about the important transit movements of the planets this week could help you know a lot about your love predictions.

So, find out more in detail about what your love predictions are for this week.

Aries: March 21-April 19

For Aries, as the ruling planet Mars is positioned in the 10th house with Ketu, this week, it will keep you distracted from the things that need your immediate attention. On the other hand, intellectually, you are preoccupied with someone or something rather than what it should focus on. This distraction seems to keep you away from the things or the individuals you care about the most. You tend to fail to give importance to someone who needs your attention for the moment. On the other hand, you are seen trying to manage your daily errands and focus on important things and people.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

For the Taurus sign, the ruling planet Venus is posited in their sign house but it moves ahead to Gemini in the start of the week. This week, it is the time to be rewarded from various walks of life. It is predicted that your passion, romance, faith, morals, values and even your emotional aspect seem to be rewarding in terms of materialistic measurements.

Individuals Of These Zodiac Signs Think Only For Themselves!

Gemini: May 21-June 20

For the Gemini sign, the ruling planet Mercury is positioned in the 11th house with Sun and Moon during the week's start. In this week, you need to follow what your heart leads you to and you seem to finally find your destiny. This week is ideally the most powerful and passionate time to convey your message to your love interest. Remember, do not hesitate or shy away from your feelings.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

For the Cancer sign, your ruling planet Moon is transitioning this week from your 10th house to your own house later in the week. For this week on the love front, you need to have a positive attitude, as it is the need of the hour. You need to take some 'me' time and not indulge yourself in small-time flings. There are chances that your S.O. might perceive you in a problematic manner for being by yourself; but this step is necessary for your mental productivity.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

For the Leo sign, the ruling planet Sun is exalted and posited in the 9th house; but it passes ahead to Taurus in the mid-week. It is time that you start to introspect and dig a little deeper about certain things to broaden your mind. This week is the time you need to follow up on new relationships. From friendships to romance opportunities, you need to pay attention to all. As you continue to love and take care of those closest to you, it is predicted that you will strengthen your relationship with those around you.

Find Out What Is Your Zodiac Sign's Perfect Workout

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

For the Virgo sign, the ruling planet Mercury is posited in the 8th house to associate with the exalted Sun and Moon during the week's start. You tend to find yourself in a sticky situation because of what you say, as this may even take you and your loved one by surprise. You tend to think that those around you are pushing you to show you your negative side and place the blame on them. Hence, rather than regretting it, you need to be careful of your actions that may result in unwanted situations.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

For the Libra sign, the ruling planet Venus is posited in the 9th house. It is predicted that there are many new opportunities coming your way this week, and there are strong chances that it will leave the strong impression on you, enough for you to make serious decisions regarding your future love life.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

For the Scorpio sign, the ruling planet Mars is present in the third house with Ketu. This is the week when you'll be facing the last phase of the sade-sati. It is predicted that the pursuit of your passion seems to spark the flame of a happy soul. You tend to stride ahead, in terms of the physical aspects of intimate love. You are able to express out the huddled feelings through excitement and arousal in an intimate manner. This week's romance seems to get rid of the suppressed feelings and provide pain relief as well.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For the Sagittarius sign, the ruling planet Jupiter is posited in your house of profit and is retrograde. If you are in love, then you need to be prepared for some rough walk ahead in the coming days. The realm of heart rules you in all the spheres. You need to be ready to experience the rare composition of love and hatred.

5 Zodiac Signs That Argue The Most

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

For Capricorn, the Ketu and Mars are placed in this sign. It is predicted that your first phase of sade-sati has begun. The very essence of romance is uncertain during this week. On the other hand, you tend to find yourself quite satisfied with your performance at work.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

For the Aquarius sign, the ruling planet is Saturn and during this week, it is predicted to retrograde and position itself with profit. When romance is on the cards, your success seems to be soaring for you. Apart from this, you need to plan well in advance to make your creativeness blossom in your love life. There are many chances that any of your friend or colleague seems to be making a romantic move towards you. All that you need to do is accept the added task and grab it.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

For the Pisces sign, the ruling planet Jupiter is present in the eighth house and is retrograde. It is predicted that you will experience the special attention of one person that will flatter you, and there are many events where you will find yourself experiencing more generous compliments from your loved one.

For more predictions for the week, check our section, as we bring in more details about the zodiac signs and their predictions.