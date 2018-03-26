Reasons People Judge You Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

People judge you for your hot nature. You are assumed to be pushy and arrogant as an individual. Even showing the smallest bit of inconsideration can rub the wrong side of you.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

People tend to judge you as stubborn individuals. They assume you to be stubborn to the point of insanity. You are assumed to be so lazy. On the other hand, they judge you based on the love you have for food as well. You tend to spend a lot of your time eating.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

People judge you for your split-personality, which makes you seem as being a two-faced and flaky person. But they misjudge you, as you are excellent at seeing a situation from all sides. On the other hand, you have the ability to adapt and thrive in almost every situation.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You are so emotional that you border on the edge of being psychologically unstable. But as a person, you are empathetic and compassionate. You tend to be familiar with all the feels. You also tend to understand on what others are going through. People judge you on your emotional state of condition.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

You are judged for being the stage hogs who loves to have the center of attention at all times. You are judged for having concern for your ownself. But people fail to understand that you are actually a very generous, warmhearted and caring individual.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You are among those neat freaks who will blow individuals' heads off if they drop a crumb on your couch. People don't get to understand that you are really intelligent and love helping others solve problems. Once you feel comfortable with someone, your energy can be contagious and inspiring.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

People judge you for being an indecisive and annoying individual who hates confrontation. People assume that you will not stand up for anybody or anything. But what people tend to ignore about your personality is that you value truth and justice. You will fight for those things that you believe in.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You are a sex demon who will try anything, no matter how awkward the situation can be where it can give you into a sexual thrill. Though you love all things about sex, you are all about sensuality and passion as well. You would also go a step ahead for things that you feel passionate about. People would judge you on your openness.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

People assume you to be the flaky people who can't stay in one place very long. On the other hand, you are unstable, unreliable, and you cannot form lasting relationships. You are assumed to have commitment phobia. Apart from this, you really enjoy meeting new people and going to new places.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

You are rigid in your decision making. This makes people to approach you less. But what others do not understand is that you have many emotions. It is just that you are so busy working and getting things done, that expressing what you want or feel isn't at the top of their list.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You are believed to be extremely cold to individuals who don't give a damn about anything or anyone. But people tend to ignore the fact that you have huge hearts and will do whatever you can to help others. You are great humanitarians; however, people judge you for being cold hearted.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You are judged for being a cry baby who is so wrapped up in your own mess that you don't have time for anybody else to take a note of it. People tend to ignore the fact that you are surprisingly a chilled out individual. You are always there when someone needs to vent out their frustration as well.