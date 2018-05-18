An Astrological Guide To Know Whether He Likes You

Instead of mentally setting off on a wild goose chase to find out what he's feeling or thinking, you could be way better off if you just tried figuring out his zodiac sign.

It has been a very common saying for years that all men are rather simple. So, when it comes to their emotions, they either like you or they don't. However, this concept of a simplicity oriented approach to determining their emotional scale might not be that accurate at all.

It probably might apply to some of the men, but certainly not to all of them. This is because, the reality is that we are all quite unique and complicated in our own ways.

This been said, astrology aims towards reflecting such individual qualities that people possess in terms of the different zodiac signs and therefore helps us determine through these qualities, how different people see the world, feel about others, and most importantly, express emotions.

For most of us, knowing how and what a guy really thinks might be important, but asking him about it might not be something that we prefer. Therefore, knowing such things without asking about it might be a really desirable luxury of ability for many, at least when it comes to matters of the heart.

So if you're fumbling with the age-old question of whether he likes you or not, we would urge you to take a brief look at his very own zodiac sign, so that you could finally find out what's on his mind without having to ask him about it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

The competitive Aries guy might love competing for your affections. He is impatient but honest, which is why chances are, he will let out his heart about liking you honestly upfront. But, if he does not, he is probably not very interested.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus man loves physical connection. Cuddling with you a lot might give you all the needed hints through physical signs that he likes you. They also tends to be quite possessive and a bit over-protective, so if he gets uncomfortable with the context of other men, then you should be sure that he is into you.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Because a Gemini man generally prefers to be alone and sticking to his routine, if he wants to hang out often, chances are, he likes you. Making time for you and sacrificing his routine and love for isolation is sign enough.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

The sentimental and intuitive Cancer does not open up easily and if he does, he'd share details regarding his emotions and personal life often with you, chances are, he trusts you and is much into you.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

The passionate Leo might want to share his interests with you if he is really into you. If he just flirts and does not share much about his artistic side or interests, he might not be into you that much.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

The shy and worry-prone Virgo men do not like sharing their emotions much. They also pay good attention to the little details, so if he pays attention to your little details, chances are, he is quite into you.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

The peaceful Libra enjoys nonconformist people, so if you are somebody like this, then there are high chances that they have kept you on their radar. Also, Librans love outdoors and if they share this interest with you, then they do like you.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

The straightforward Scorpio loves to express his emotions, so they are way easier to read. They appreciate honesty and truth and do not like being passive. So if he likes you, he will say it and if he didn't, well, probably he really doesn't then.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

The free Sagittarius loves freedom, so clingy people don't interest them. They are quite goal oriented, so even if your Sagittarius guy likes you, chances are his aspirations will always come first. But if you become his priority, he is very much into you.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Practicality yet family, manners and even tradition matters to them. They are the kind of men looking for someone to settle down with. So, if he is into you and serious about you, he will really get to know you and take you out on proper dates.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

The progressive and humanitarian Aquarius man can also be quite aloof and run from all emotional expressions, so figuring out how he feels might not be easy. They hate boring and prefer someone sharing their interests. So, if he reached out to you himself, he is quite into you.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

You will see the romantic and helpful side of a Pisces quite often, if he is interested in you. However, he might have trust issues because of unfortunate past relationships, but if he still makes enough effort to hang out with you, he's really into you.