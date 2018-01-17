How Zodiac Sign Can Define Your Body Feature; Know Here

Most women love men with broad shoulders and men fall for the beautiful smile of the women. But, as per astrology, do you know that these body features are related to your zodiac sign?
Here, in this article, we are about to reveal the particular body traits of each zodiac sign. It is revealed that each zodiac sign has its own set of body traits that define the individuals.
Check out on the body features that are defined, based on each individual zodiac sign.
Well, these are some of the most common body features that are noted about each zodiac sign.
Note: This is a light-hearted article with no intention of hurting any particular zodiac sign and the details below do not aim at targeting any particular sign.
Aries: March 21-April 19
These individuals have sharp facial features where their eyebrows, nose and chin stand out well. The women are mostly blessed with the facial moles and freckles and it appears in such a way that it makes it all the more attractive. On the other hand, men have to deal with large, unattractive noses.
Taurus: April 20-May 20
These individuals are muscular and attractive with having dark hair and eyes. Women of this sign unfortunately have the tendency to gain weight easily while, on the other hand, the men tend to struggle with a hairy body.
Gemini: May 21-June 20
These individuals are graceful and have a great expressive face with small, doll-like features. While women battle with their uneven distribution of body weight, the men are believed to do their best to try and control their receding hairline!
Cancer: June 21-July 22
These individuals have expressive facial features. They have high cheekbones along with a prominent jawline, eyes and brows, that make them attractive. While the women struggle with either too large a chest size or a too small one, the men are said to have large teeth to their disadvantage. (No Offense)!
Leo: July 23-Aug 23
These individuals have cat-like features and mane-like hair. The women mostly have short legs that makes them look stocky and, on the other hand, men have thin legs over a heavy body. This can be physically unattractive, yet these individuals know how to carry themselves well!
Virgo: Aug 23-Sept 23
These individuals have a gentle and pleasant face with bright eyes and curvy lips. These features make them look much younger when compared to their actual age. While the women deal with a long, masculine nose, men on the other side have to deal with a weak chin.
Libra: Sept 23-Oct 23
These individuals have an oval or heart-shaped face along with dimpled cheeks, or even a cleft chin along with a beautiful smile! Women of this sign are bestowed with a pug's nose, while men on the other hand try to not bring any attention to their small feet!
Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22
These individuals have a piercing and direct gaze. They are blessed with nicely arched eyebrows and they also have angular and prominent features. While the women have manly hands, which can be quite unattractive, men on the other side have bow-legs.
Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22
They have an athletic built with beautiful, clear, sparkling and expressive eyes. While the women tend to put on all their additional weight, men struggle with early balding when compared to other zodiac signs.
Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20
They have almost a flawless skin with high cheekbones and a sharp jawline. While the women can be nicely ‘curvy', they should avoid pouting, as their lips are too thin. On the other hand, men need to stay away from tall women, as they are normally not gifted with height.
Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18
These individuals have sharp ears and lips, with a broad forehead and a slender body. While women can have to their disadvantage a thick neck and very broad shoulders; on the other hand, the men tend to grey early.
Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20
These individuals have a beautiful, dimpled smile, expressive eyes and also a wavy hair. While the women struggle with their round baby faces, men on the other hand have to come to terms with wrinkles on their face, which they start experiencing at a pretty early stage in life.