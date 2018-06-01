Zodiacs Who Would Ditch Friends For Love Sake

The moment that when an individual tends to fall in love with someone special, there are many chances that all of the other casual relationships tend to suffer in a way or other.

In this article, we are mentioning about the zodiac signs which are known to ditch their friends for the sake of love.

These individuals will not blink their eye to lend their support for their loved one rather than being supportive to their friends.

So, go ahead and find out if your favourite zodiac sign is listed here

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

The one thing that Scorpio enjoy is that whenever they fall in love with someone, they tend to become really serious about the relationship. Not only do they get serious, they tend to get obsessed. Their whole lives revolve around the relationship. They tend to do whatever they can to make the relationship work. These individuals tend to get so obsessed to the point where they place so much pressure on their relationships. While they do this, they start to ignore their friendships in the process.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals are known to be very emotional individuals. Whenever they fall in love, it is likely that they do so at a significantly higher level than most other people do. These individuals are very needy and they have a tendency to be very needy in their love life as well. Though they also value their friendships their love life can get overshadowed by their commitment to relationships.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals are known to be very self-indulgent individuals. They are very passionate. When they fall in love, they tend to really fall in love. They let their feelings get the best of them a lot. They seem to rarely act with restraint in life. And when they fall in love, they tend to go all in. These individuals seem to focus more on their romantic lives and this is why they fail to give attention to their friendships.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

When Pisces friends start to ignore them in favor of relationships, then these individuals become very hurt and distraught. But the fact is that when they get the chance to fall in love with themselves, then they need to do the exact same thing. They love being in love and are hopeless romantics. The moment that they find their love they do whatever they can to hold on to that love. They will do whatever they can to make sure that that love is as magical as can be.

So is your bestie's zodiac sign listed here?