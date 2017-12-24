Daily Horoscope: 24 December 2017

Did you know that 70% of the astrology readers are women? Surprising isn't it?
Well we cannot blame them. Astrology is a science which predicts the future events happening in our life by studying the movement of the celestial bodies. And who is interested in knowing what is in store for them in the future?
There are a lot of benefits you can derive from Astrology and reading your daily horoscope. For example, Astrology helps you understand who you are. It helps determining your life path and understands the up and down cycles of your life. It also helps you choose your career path and life partner. With all these benefits, you are sure to be inclined towards reading your horoscope for the day.
So, here is your daily horoscope for December 24th 2017, Read on to know more.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
You will be inclined towards religious pursuits today. Your work will at a fast pace. You will achieve success in examinations. All your travels will be fruitful too.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
You will receive the support of your spouse today. Your enemies will remain dormant. You might recover some bad debts. You are predicted to be somewhat confused today.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
Your travel for work purpose will bear fruit. Increase in respect and recognition is foreseen. You are predicted to take part in any religious event today.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
You are advised undertaking any risky issue. You will be worried towards increasing expenses. It will be a hectic day for you. Also, you will be tensed regarding an issue, due to which you may face some health issues.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
You might not receive the fruit of your hard work today. You are prone to get into arguments too. Do not undertake any issue with a risk factor as it might prove to be negative for you. Your economy will be low. Overall, not a good day for you. You are advised to pray to Peepal tree for peace.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
You are advised to exercise precaution in your love life today. You might be misunderstood while going to meet someone. Your relationship with your partner will grow stronger by understanding their feelings. You are advised to perform Abhishek of Bhagwan Shiv with raw milk to ease your troubles.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
All your deals will earn profits today. It is possible to get employment today. Your tasks will be done despite a few ups and downs. Avoid taking risks in your business today. There may be some arguments in your work place today.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
Matters relating to studies will prove to be successful for you today. Big deals will earn you big profits. You will be happy by attending any party or going to a picnic. You might get a back a stuck refund today.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
You will be worried over the health of your spouse today. Your mind will be disturbed to bad time. You will be confused as to which direction to go in life. Offer raw milk to the roots of Swethaark plant for clarity.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
Your enemies will be dormant today. They will try to create problems for you but will fail in their attempt. You will however receive the fruit of your hard work. The unemployed will receive employment today. Matters impending in the court will finally be resolved.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
Your love life will have a smooth sailing today. Investing in speculation will earn you profits. You will have good luck in examinations as well. Be careful of false promises as they may prove to be dangerous for you.