Daily Horoscope: 22 December 2017

Are you planning to expand your business or are trying to bag that new deal? Are you unemployed and waiting for the right opportunity to showcase your talents and skill? Do you want to know what will happen in your love life? Do not worry. All your questions will be answered by our daily horoscope.
Our horoscope is what connects us to the universe. Ever wondered how the stars and the celestial bodies so far away from us influence our lives so much? We humans are just a part of the vast universe. Our energies are one with these celestial bodies. Hence, they have a direct effect on our lives. Humans, as curious as ever, found a way to tap into this potential. Now we are able to use this fact to our advantage and can precisely predict the events happening in our lives through Astrology.
Here is your daily Horoscope for December 22nd 2017.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
It is imperative of you to spend time with your family today. You will receive Respect and recognition too. You are advised to exercise precaution while driving a vehicle as chances of an accident are foreseen. Your day at office will be smooth.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
Your love life will have a smooth sailing today. A long journey is also on cards. You are predicted to begin new relationship. However, a dear friend will be going away from you at the same time. It is advised to watch your words.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
You will use your brains to move ahead in your career. Avoid taking suggestion of others in this as they are highly likely to misguide you. You are also predicted to shoulder new responsibilities. Your love life will move ahead provided you light a ghee diya under a Peepal tree.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
You are prone to get deep into certain matters. You will also come across a good time to solve issues with someone. Receiving an award as recognition for your hard work is foreseen. Your career is about to move forward.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
You will complete any impending task with the help of someone. Money matters are predicted to get better. It is a good day to solve issues with your family, if any. Matters of the court will also be resolved today.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
All your major goals will be fulfilled today. Long journey is in cards for you. Good news is also in stores for you, which will be coming from your child. You are predicted to suffer from headache, pain in the chest or an upset stomach.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
Your goals will be very clear to you today. All impending money matters will be resolved. You will start new business ventures today. If you have planned for a business trip with a colleague, it will most likely be cancelled due to them not being able to join you.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
You will be completely focused on your goals today. You will be burdened with a special responsibility. Your health might need attention as you are likely to suffer from cold due to change in weather.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
The moon god will shower you with his blessings today. You will be in a happy state of mind. You might face some issues in your astrological house so it is advised to visit an astrologer. Feeding some children or Transgenders will prove to be beneficial for you.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
Your efforts to complete an important task today will be met with success. However, you may feel negativity or fear in the mind too.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
You are predicted to gain some extra income today. There will be a new turn in your life today which will prove to be positive for you. However, you are advised to take care of your health. Paths leading to increase in wealth will suddenly open up for you.
Pisces : 20 February-20 March
You will ride high in confidence today. You are predicted to spend a good time with your friends. Both the Sun and Moon will shower their blessings on you. Take care to not hurt the sentiments of your father and take his blessings before undertaking any task. Giving a few toffees or biscuits to kids will ensure success for you today.