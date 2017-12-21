Daily Horoscope: 21 December 2017

Astrology is an ancient science which has always been met with scepticism. That is because people have a notion that it is a part of Black magic and sorcery, just because it predicts the events of the future. But the truth is far away from it.
Astrology is merely a pseudoscience that has a very logical way of predicting the future. More people are getting aware of the fact and embracing astrology and its power.
The term Astrology simply means knowledge of the stars. The word 'Zodiac' is Greek for animal. The sky is divided into 12 constellations; each represented by an animal whose characteristics are reflected in the people coming under that zodiac. So are you aware of your Zodiac sign yet?
Here is your daily dose of Astrological horoscope for December 21st 2017.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
Your Economic condition is about to increase. All your impending tasks will finally see the light of the day. However, you need to keep a check on your health. There may be a few hurdles in your love life as well. You are advised to chew on a neem leaf today.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
It is a good day for individuals to get marriage prospects. You might be a little dull today. You are also likely to ignore your best friend.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
Support from spouse is predicted for you today. Your enemies will stay dormant. You might recover a few bad debts today. Increase in wealth is also foreseen.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
You are advised to avoid unnecessary physical strain on yourself. Mentally too, you might seem a bit worried. Your economy will improve. It is advised you be determined regarding your words and actions.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
Any travels for business purposes will be successful today. You are predicted to gain from speculations and employment. Offering Sindoor to Lord Hanuman will prove to be beneficial to you.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
You will be inclined towards religious chants. Work will move at a fast pace. Success in examinations is also foreseen. All your deals will also let you earn profits. However, you might have to face troubles because of certain relatives. It is advised to keep control of your speech.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
You might not receive the fruit of your success today. Chances of arguments are also on a rise. Avoid undertaking any factor with risk. You are advised to take extra precaution during travel as chances of accidents are high.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
You might be inclined towards undertaking a new task. Tension regarding some issue will occupy your mind. You are predicted to suffer from ailments of the mouth or pain in the chest.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
Matters in your love life may need attention today. Increase in losses is also predicted for you. Arguments are foreseen. However, you will succeed through your hard work.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
It is a good day to earn profits through various deals. The unemployed will receive employment today. You will strike a good deal in speculations too. You are expected to receive good news which will increase your enthusiasm. However, your expenses might increase. Donate some Bengal gram to a religious place or a needy person for luck.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
You are predicted to receive both good and bad news today. The good news will be the reason for your good health. However, Bad news is expected to come your way after midday. You are advised to watch what you eat. You love life will have smooth sailing.