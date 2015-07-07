Mira Rajput In Anamika Khanna Lehenga For Wedding Reception

Mira Rajput is now Mira Rajput Kapoor. The gorgeous bride has given her first public appearance as a newly wed wife of Bollywood's heartthrob, Shahid Kapoor and she is looking breathtaking!

Mira Rajput Kapoor who got married earlier in the day to Shahid gave her first look to the public ahead of her wedding reception.

The newly wed bride is seen wearing a pink and golden heavily embellished sequinned lehenga by none other than Anamika Khanna. Mira wore a pink heavy lehenga which featured golden stone embellishments and zari work all over it.

The bottom of the lehenga had a heavy golden embroidery which made it look all the more glittering and perfect for a bride!

Shahid's wife wore the pink sequinned lehenga with a matching pink heavily embellished blouse and a sheer embellished dupatta.

We loved the way the dupatta of the lehenga was draped around her. The sheer pink dupatta which also has embroidery and stoned studded on the borders was draped on the bodice like a saree and also covered her head with the pallu. The typical way to drape a lehenga duppata!

Mira Rajput Kapoor accessorised her bridal Anamika Khanna lehenga with a heavy various stone studded jewellery which consisted of stones like ruby and diamonds. The necklace also featured pearl drops which looked elegant.

The newly wed wife of the Bollywood actor completed the look with side swept puffed hairdo, two mangtikkas, and matching pink bangles.

A day before, Mira Rajput wore yet another Anamika Khanna designed yellow and silver lehenga for the Sangeet ceremony.