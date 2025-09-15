Celebrating Ayushmann Khurrana’s Birthday: When Fame Once Split Him And Tahira Kashyap For Six Months

Last Solar Eclipse Of 2025 Will Be Visible In India? Date, Time, Who Will See And Miss It? Live Stream Details Insync oi-Deepannita Das

September 2025 is shaping up to be one of those rare months when the skies refuse to stay quiet. Just two weeks ago, the world stood still to admire a breathtaking lunar eclipse that turned the Moon a deep crimson. And now, the celestial stage is set to witness yet another grand spectacle, a solar eclipse.

But this isn't just any eclipse. On September 21, 2025, the very last solar eclipse of the year will occur, just a day before the September equinox, when day and night almost perfectly balance across the globe. For many, this will feel like a symbolic cosmic farewell to summer and a gentle welcome to autumn.

Watch Partial Solar Eclipse Live here:

For skywatchers, eclipses aren't just scientific events-they're deeply emotional experiences. They remind us that we are part of a vast universe, where celestial bodies align with perfect precision. Some of us remember watching our first solar eclipse as children, peeking through improvised filters with wide-eyed wonder. This upcoming one, however, comes with a bittersweet twist-not everyone will be lucky enough to witness it.

What Is Partial Solar Eclipse, And What Makes it Special?

Unlike the lunar eclipse earlier this month, the September 21 event will be a partial solar eclipse. This means the Moon will cover only a portion of the Sun, leaving a dramatic crescent-shaped sliver glowing in the sky.

The fact that it coincides so closely with the September equinox makes it even more fascinating. Astronomers are calling it the "Equinox Eclipse," and astrologers believe it carries symbolic power. In India, this eclipse also falls within Pitru Paksha, a sacred fortnight dedicated to honoring ancestors, making its timing especially poignant.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun but doesn't completely block it. Instead, only a part of the Sun is obscured, creating a crescent-like glow in the sky.

While it may not offer the total darkness of a total solar eclipse, it is still a mesmerizing sight. The world doesn't plunge into night, but the Sun takes on an otherworldly shape, reminding us of the cosmic dance happening far above.

Last Solar Eclipse 2025: Date And Time, Will It Be Visible In India?

According to the Time and Date website, the last Solar Eeclipse of 2025 will not be visible from India, but the timings are mentioned here.

First sighting of the partial eclipse:

Begins at 17:29:43 UTC (22:59:43 IST, New Delhi time)

Maximum eclipse:

Peaks at 19:41:59 UTC (01:11:59 IST on September 22 in New Delhi)

Final sighting of the partial eclipse:

Ends at 21:53:45 UTC (03:23:45 IST, New Delhi time)

Who Will See The Solar Eclipse?

The eclipse will only grace select regions in the Southern Hemisphere. For those in these areas, it promises an unforgettable celestial show.

New Zealand: Cities like Dunedin will enjoy some of the most striking views, with up to 72% of the Sun obscured.

Eastern Australia: Skywatchers here will see the eclipse at sunrise, making it a magical way to start the day.

South Pacific Islands: Several islands will experience partial coverage in the morning.

Antarctica: Some locations in Antarctica will witness dramatic coverage, making it a striking event for researchers stationed there.

Who Will Miss The Solar Eclipse?

Sadly, much of the world will be left out of this cosmic performance. The eclipse will not be visible in:

India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

All of North America

All of South America

For millions across Asia and the Americas, this absence will be especially noticeable because the lunar eclipse on September 7 was widely visible. This time, the roles are reversed-southern skywatchers get the show, while others must watch through photos and live streams.

Astrological Significance Of Solar Eclipse 2025

The alignment of this eclipse with Pitru Paksha in India has given it a spiritual undertone. For many families, this period is about remembrance, reflection, and gratitude toward ancestors. The coincidence of a solar eclipse during this sacred fortnight adds layers of meaning, symbolizing endings, transitions, and fresh beginnings.

Astrologers also see the equinox eclipse as a reminder of balance-light and dark, day and night, beginnings and endings. It carries a universal message about harmony in our lives.

How To Watch A Solar Eclipse Safely

If you're lucky enough to be in the visibility regions, remember: never look directly at the Sun without proper protection. Special solar glasses or eclipse filters are essential. Even during a partial eclipse, staring at the Sun can cause permanent eye damage.