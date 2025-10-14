‘Last Night With My Firecracker’, Tara Sutaria Posts: Tracing The Timeline Of Her Bond With Veer Pahariya Insync oi-Riny John

Tara Sutaria has finally made her relationship with actor Veer Pahariya official. The Bollywood actress shared a post from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Instagram and captioned it, "Last night with my fire cracker...," leaving fans thrilled. Veer also replied back through a similar post with the caption, "Love and Light With my DYNAMITE, Diwali 2025" This playful, affectionate back to back posts confirms what fans had been speculating for months.

Photo Credit: Instagram@tarasutaria

The Flying Kiss That Started It All

Their journey into the public eye began at India Couture Week 2025. While walking the ramp for designer Isha Jajodia, Tara blew a playful flying kiss to Veer, who was seated in the front row. The audience and media immediately noticed the affectionate gesture, and Veer's dramatic flying kiss back amplified the buzz. This charming exchange marked the first widely recognized moment in their romance, signaling that something special was brewing between the two.

European Getaway And Romantic Hints

In July 2025, Tara and Veer embarked on a dreamy vacation to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Though they kept most moments private, Tara shared glimpses of the picturesque trip, and Veer appeared in a few candid shots, sparking fan speculation. From scenic coastal views to sun-soaked selfies, the couple seemed perfectly at ease in each other's company, hinting at the growing bond that had remained behind the scenes until then.

Instagram Confirmation Of Love

Their relationship became impossible to ignore when Tara posted a picture with singer AP Dhillon. Veer commented, "My with heart emoji," and Tara replied with "@veerpahariya Mine with heart emoji," confirming their romance in a playful yet heartfelt exchange. This simple, affectionate interaction on social media delighted fans and marked the first official confirmation of their relationship, transforming rumors into reality.

Red-Carpet Chemistry At Fashion Week

At Lakmé Fashion Week, the duo once again turned heads. Veer Pahariya's flirty kiss to Tara on the runway became one of the most talked-about moments of the event. The gesture highlighted their natural chemistry and comfort with each other in public. Media outlets and fans alike took notice, applauding the couple for their charm and authenticity in front of the cameras.

PDA At The Airport

The couple's public appearances continued to capture hearts, especially during a Mumbai airport outing in October 2025. Veer was seen assisting Tara out of the car, gently guiding her while placing a protective hand on her back. Their relaxed smiles, waves to paparazzi, and casual interactions showcased a couple completely at ease with each other. It was clear that their affection extended beyond staged events into genuine, everyday moments.

From Subtle Hints To Open Romance

Tara and Veer's relationship illustrates a natural progression from subtle hints to public displays of love. Starting with playful gestures like the flying kiss, moving through private vacations, affectionate social media interactions, and culminating in flirty moments on the red carpet, their romance has been both gradual and deeply engaging. Each step of the way has allowed fans to witness the growing warmth and connection between them.

What began as a series of charming, subtle gestures has now blossomed into an openly celebrated romance. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have shown that love can be both playful and genuine, transitioning seamlessly from private moments to public acknowledgment. With their relationship officially confirmed, the couple is now enjoying the spotlight together, giving fans a glimpse of a romance that is as enchanting as it is real.