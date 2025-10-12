Running Out Of Diwali Gift Ideas? Here’s How To Curate The Perfect Diwali Gift Hamper That Everyone Will Love

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing On Yacht: A Closer Look At Their Dating Timeline

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been making headlines again after being spotted sharing a kiss aboard Perry's yacht off the coast of California. This latest sighting has reignited curiosity about their relationship, confirming that there is more than just friendship between the two high-profile personalities.

Photo Credit: Oneindia/Instagram@tbotoronto

The pair have been seen together several times over the past few months, from public outings to private moments, leaving fans intrigued about how their connection is developing. With their busy schedules and media attention, Perry's and Trudeau's romance continues to capture public imagination, making them one of the most talked-about couples of the year.

How It Started: A Walk in the Park

Back in late July 2025, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen taking a 90-minute stroll through Mount Royal Park in Montreal, accompanied by Perry's dog. They appeared relaxed and engaged in conversation, enjoying each other's company in a casual, unhurried way. Observers noted how comfortable they seemed together, giving an early glimpse of their chemistry before heading to the restaurant for dinner.

Montreal Dinner

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were then spotted having dinner at Le Violon, a popular restaurant in Montreal. They enjoyed cocktails and lobster and even stopped to thank the staff, which caught the eyes of onlookers and media alike. People started speculating-was this more than just a friendly outing?

Concert Appearances and Public Attention

Trudeau also attended one of Katy's concerts in Montreal later that month. Fans noticed him singing along to her hits, and photographers captured moments that showed him enjoying the performance. This public appearance made people even more curious about the nature of their relationship.

The Relationship Timeline

June 2025: Katy Perry ends her long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom after nine years. Trudeau has been separated from Sophie Grégoire since 2023.

Katy Perry ends her long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom after nine years. Trudeau has been separated from Sophie Grégoire since 2023. Late July 2025: Dinner in Montreal sparks romance rumours and Trudeau attends Katy's concert, fueling further curiosity.

Dinner in Montreal sparks romance rumours and Trudeau attends Katy's concert, fueling further curiosity. August 2025: Reports suggest the relationship slowed slightly due to busy schedules, but they remained in contact.

Reports suggest the relationship slowed slightly due to busy schedules, but they remained in contact. Mid-September 2025: Sources confirmed the couple was still dating privately, planning to reunite after Perry's Brazil tour dates.

Sources confirmed the couple was still dating privately, planning to reunite after Perry's Brazil tour dates. Late September 2025: Photographs surfaced showing Perry and Trudeau sharing affectionate moments aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, confirming the romance.

The Yacht Moment That Got Everyone Talking

In late September, the couple was photographed aboard Katy's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara. They were seen hugging and kissing on the upper deck, completely absorbed in each other. Witnesses reported that they didn't seem aware of nearby tourists, showing the connection was genuine. This is the most verified public display of their relationship so far.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance shows that even high-profile personalities can find moments of connection amid busy lives. From dinners in Montreal to playful, affectionate moments on a yacht in California, the couple seems to be enjoying each other's company without rushing or overexposing their relationship.

Their story also highlights how past relationships shape how people approach love-taking time, staying grounded, and letting things develop organically. While fans are curious to see what happens next, for now their romance seems to be unfolding naturally, and it will be interesting to see how this unexpected pairing develops in the coming months.