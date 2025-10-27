Why Bengaluru's Swine Flu Cases Are Rising, Expert Warns You Not to Ignore These Flu Like Symptoms

International Animation Day 2025: From Epics To Modern Marvels, The Story Of Indian Animation

Every year, International Animation Day is celebrated on 28th October to honour the art of animation and the artists who bring stories to life through motion and imagination. The day marks the first public screening of animated films by French artist Émile Reynaud in 1892, which laid the foundation for modern animation.

India, too, has carved its unique niche in this creative space. From mythological tales to futuristic adventures, Indian animators have redefined storytelling through rich visuals, cultural depth, and innovation.

Photo Credit: imdb/Instagram@netflix_in

India's Signature: Storytelling With An Indian Brush

Indian animation has often found its strongest voice in stories rooted in local culture - epics, folklore and contemporary social themes while embracing modern techniques. The result is a body of work that feels unmistakably Indian in tone and texture, yet ambitious in scale and craft. Below are five landmark Indian animated features that chart that journey.

Pandavas: The Five Warriors (2000)

As one of India's earliest computer-animated theatrical films, Pandavas: The Five Warriors signalled an important beginning. Adapting the Mahabharata's Pandava brothers, the film showed Indian studios were ready to take on feature-length animation and translate epic material into a visual medium.

Photo Credit: Instagram@cineranker

The Significance: it's a milestone, an experiment in scale and process that opened the door for future Indian features and proved that local myth could be reimagined in digital form.

Ghatothkach (2008)

Ghatothkach brought a lighter, more playful tone to mythological animation by centering on a less obvious character from the Mahabharata. The film used 2D animation with stylised visuals and was screened at international festivals, including Cannes.

The Significance: it demonstrated creative risk, choosing an unconventional protagonist and aiming for festival recognition - signalling that Indian animation could be inventive as well as traditional.

Ramayana: The Epic (2010)

A large-scale production that took several years and a substantial team to realise, Ramayana: The Epic aimed for cinematic sweep. Its multi-language release and wide production scope positioned it as a major attempt to bring one of India's foundational narratives to a modern animated audience.

Photo Credit: imdb

The Significance: it raised the industry's production ambition, showing how classical stories could be realised with contemporary animation pipelines and reach broader audiences.

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2012)

A co-production that combined Indian storytelling with international production values, Arjun: The Warrior Prince focused on character depth and cinematic design while retelling the youthful journey of Arjuna. The film emphasised mood, craft and a more mature narrative sensibility.

The Significance: it marked a shift toward narrative sophistication, animation aimed not only at children but at cinematic audiences who appreciate layered characters and high production design.

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

One of the most recent major Indian animated releases, Mahavatar Narsimha revisits mythic material with contemporary techniques and broad family appeal. As a 2025 title, it reflects the current phase of Indian animation: higher technical polish, ambitious distribution and an eye on mass audiences.

The Significance: it shows the industry's momentum, how storytelling rooted in tradition is now packaged with modern scale and reach, signalling a new phase of mainstream acceptance for animated features in India.

On International Animation Day 2025 we can see a clear progression: early experiments gave way to technical leaps, creative risks and increasingly confident storytelling. These five films trace that arc from historic firsts to contemporary crowd-pullers and together they show that Indian animation is moving beyond boundaries while staying true to its storytelling roots. Whether you're watching for nostalgia or discovery, these films are a good place to begin and to imagine what the next decade of Indian animation might bring.