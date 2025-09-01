Durga Puja 2025: Why Do Bengalis Wake Up At 4 AM On Mahalaya To Hear ‘Mahishasura Mardini'?

India Clinches Historic Victory At Asian Shooting Championship 2025, Women Athletes Steal Global Spotlight Insync oi-Riny John

India has scripted sporting history at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, with an extraordinary haul of 50 gold medals and a total of 99 podium finishes. For the very first time, India not only topped the medal tally but also showcased the depth of its shooting talent across seniors and juniors alike. What makes this triumph even more special is the remarkable contribution of India's women shooters, who stood tall, broke records, and redefined what it means to dominate on the international stage.

Women At The Forefront Of India's Golden Glory

The championship wasn't just about numbers-it was about stories of resilience and brilliance, especially from India's women.

Elavenil Valarivan defended her crown in the women's air rifle event with an Asian record score and partnered with Arjun Babuta to clinch the mixed team gold.

Sift Kaur Samra, already an Asian Games champion, proved her mettle again by winning gold in the women's 50 m rifle 3-position and leading her team to a golden finish.

Neeru Dhanda made history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure an Asian championship gold in trap shooting-a breakthrough moment for the nation in shotgun events.

India's junior women shooters-Payal Khatri, Naamya Kapoor, and Tejaswani-dominated the 25 m pistol category with a clean sweep of the podium.

These performances not only underline the rise of Indian shooting but also highlight the fearless presence of women on ranges once thought to be male strongholds.

Breaking Barriers And Records

From smashing world and Asian records to achieving "firsts," India's campaign was laced with groundbreaking milestones. Ankur Mittal's world record in double trap, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu's double gold in 25 m centre fire pistol, and Anantjeet Naruka's skeet gold in tough windy conditions all added sparkle to the tally. Yet, the most inspiring takeaway remains how women athletes matched stride-for-stride with their male counterparts, inspiring a new generation to pick up the rifle and pistol with pride.

A Testament To India's Growing Depth

This historic feat is no coincidence. With 35 senior shooters competing in Olympic events and 129 juniors making their mark, India's bench strength is wider than ever. Investment in infrastructure, coaching, and international exposure is finally bearing fruit, and women's consistent podium finishes show that the pipeline of talent is inclusive, strong, and future-ready.

The Women Who Redefined Victory

India's performance at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship will be remembered as the nation's best-ever campaign. But beyond the medal tally lies a deeper story-of women who shattered stereotypes, shouldered expectations, and delivered with grit and grace. Each shot fired by Elavenil, Sift, Neeru, Manu Bhaker, and the junior brigade echoed far beyond the shooting ranges of Kazakhstan. It spoke of an India where women are not just participating in sport, but leading the charge, rewriting records, and inspiring millions. This golden run is not just a victory for Indian shooting, it's a victory for Indian women in sport. And from here, the target is clear: the world stage.