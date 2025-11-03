ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Is Shafali Verma? The Girl Who Said God Sent Her To Do Something Special

Sidharth Malhotra Ate This During Early Struggle Days, But Is It Healthy And Can You Survive On It Too?

When Indian cricket fans talk about power, passion, and poise, one name now echoes louder than ever - Shafali Verma. The 21-year-old opener, who joined the team midway through the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, turned the final into a story straight out of a movie. India's historic win over South Africa at DY Patil Stadium wasn't just a sporting triumph - it was a moment of destiny. And Shafali, in her words, believes it was divine. 'God sent me to do something special,' she said after her match-winning performance.

But who is this young woman who just gave India its first ICC Women's World Cup trophy? Here's a closer look at Shafali Verma's inspiring journey, from Haryana's dusty pitches to becoming one of the brightest stars of Indian cricket.

Who Is Shefali Verma? Her Early Days, Education And Family Support

Born in Rohtak, Haryana, Shafali Verma grew up in a family that valued sports but faced societal barriers for girls. Her father, Sanjeev Verma, owned a small jewellery shop but had big dreams for his daughter. When local academies refused to train girls, Shafali cut her hair short and joined the boys' team, pretending to be one of them - a rebellious start to what would later become a legend.

Her raw power and fearless attitude soon caught attention. By the time she was 15, she was already breaking records in domestic tournaments. Her story is not just one of talent, but of defiance - a reminder that grit sometimes looks like a girl in a helmet facing fast bowlers twice her size.

Balancing academics and cricket wasn't easy, but Shafali's parents were her strongest pillars. They encouraged her to focus on her dream while ensuring she continued her schooling in Rohtak. Her brother, Sahil, often trained with her - throwing hundreds of balls every evening under floodlights in their backyard.

Shafali has often said that her father's faith and her family's sacrifices fuel her success. Their kitchen-table conversations about cricket weren't just strategy sessions - they were therapy for a young girl fighting stereotypes.

Making A Mark For India, Her Achievements

In 2019, at just 15, Shafali made her T20I debut for India. She didn't just play - she exploded. Her attacking style and ability to take on world-class bowlers earned her comparisons to Virender Sehwag. Soon, she became one of India's most dependable openers, known for her bold strokeplay and calm under pressure.

From the 2020 T20 World Cup to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and now the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup, her name has been synonymous with impact. And in the final against South Africa, her unbeaten 70 wasn't just a score - it was a statement of purpose.

'God Sent Me To Do Something Special' Comment

After the final, Shafali's words caught the nation's attention. 'It was tough to join midway, but I had self-belief. God sent me to do something special,' she said. That confidence wasn't arrogance - it was faith meeting preparation.

She also credited teammates Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur for their support, calling them her 'guiding sisters.' And when Sachin Tendulkar, her childhood idol, watched from the stands, Shafali admitted she felt a divine boost: 'When I saw Sachin sir, I got a special kind of energy.'

It was as if destiny had come full circle - a young girl inspired by a legend now performing before him on the biggest stage.

While Shafali stole the headlines, Deepti Sharma was the engine behind India's triumph. Scoring a fifty and taking five wickets in the final, Deepti became the first player ever to achieve such a feat in a World Cup final.

Her calm demeanour and unshakable focus showed how much women's cricket in India has evolved since 2017. 'We just wanted to take positives from every match. The fans supported us in every game - this wouldn't be possible without them,' Deepti shared, visibly emotional.

At 21, Shafali has already achieved what many athletes dream of. But she isn't stopping here. Her rise is proof that the new India - both on and off the field - belongs to those who dare.

As she said, 'God sent me to do something special' and if India's first ICC Women's World Cup trophy is anything to go by, she has only just begun fulfilling that purpose.