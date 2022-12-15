Hornbill Festival In Nagaland: Know Interesting Details About The Festival Of Naga Tribes Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Named after the colourful Indian hornbill, which symbolizes most of the ethnic Naga groups, this festival is celebrated in Nagaland, to encourage camaraderie between tribes and to preserve the glory and uniqueness of the heritage of the Nagas. The Hornbill Festival is held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama in Nagaland. About 12 km from Kohima, witness international crowds making their way to celebrate the Festival of Festivals.

Hornbill Festival: Date And Time

The festival is celebrated pompously in the first week of December. It starts in Kohima on 1 December and concludes on 10 December 2022. Every year, it is celebrated from 1-10 December 2022 and last year it was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Hornbill Festival: Events

The major part of the Indian population that contributes to the colourful cultural ethnicity of India is its tribal cross-section. Out of the tribal festivals that showcase ethnic glory at the international level is Nagaland's' Hornbill Festival which is presented by its 16 tribes. It also encompasses a rock music festival, which brings in a sizeable crowd from all over the world,

Hornbill Festival: Celebrations

This Festival provides us with a slice of Nagaland lifestyle that is mainly about food, handicrafts, folk songs, traditional songs, dances and customs including Traditional Naga Morungs, exhibitions and sales of arts and crafts, food stalls, herbal medicine stalls, flower shows and sales, cultural medley songs and dances, Fashion shows, beauty contest, traditional archery, Naga wrestling, indigenous games, and musical concerts.

Providing a platform for the artisans to showcase their creative works, the hornbill festival also brings in a global feel through its concerts after dusk. Rock Bands from all over participate with zest and competitive spirit and crowds cheer them to perform their best. The ceremonial parades present dance, songs and music interspersed with sports events.

This year, in the 10-day festival, more than 130 stalls are set up in Kisama wherein, 100 stalls are meant for Micro Small & Medium Enterprises and 32 are temporary stalls. Tourists particularly like the huts, stalls, and the Naga Morungs which reflect the culture well.

Morungs are where Nagas meet to learn, discuss and celebrate all ongoing events together. Hornbill Festival starts at 9:00 AM with cultural activities up to the lunch break at 12:30 PM. At 2:00 PM the scenario gets busier with competitions, talent hunts and shows. Evenings are usually on the sober side with Hornbill National Concerts from all over the globe. The most engaging parts of the festival are the food and drinks.

Hornbill Festival: Significance

The great Indian hornbill is an indelible part of the Naga culture as Naga culture is a warrior culture that is so notable for its valour. To the Nagas, the cry of the Hornbill sounds like a roar and spills over with strength and courage. Hence the Hornbill represents the Naga warrior tradition. It enjoys massive popularity amongst all 16 tribes of Nagaland. Hence this bird is a mascot for the Naga that brings together the collective warring spirit of the Nagas onto one platform.

