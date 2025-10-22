Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: How ‘The New Mom’ Found Love With Husband Raghav Chadha

Chhath Puja 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Its Deep Significance And Rituals

Parineeti Chopra, known for films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', and her last film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has built a career marked by both commercial success and critical acclaim. After a brief pause in her film journey and a strong comeback, her personal life came into focus when she met politician Raghav Chadha. On her birthday, 22 October 2025, she celebrates her birthday this year as not only a successful actor but also as a wife and now a new mother.

Photo Credit: Instagram@parineetichopra

How Parineeti Chopra Met Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly met through mutual friends in London. Their friendship developed over time, and while neither spoke publicly about it in the early stages, their appearances together began drawing attention in early 2023.

First Public Appearance Sparks Interest

In February 2023, the two were seen together in Mumbai. Their outings were simple and casual, but they confirmed that they shared a close bond. This was the first time the media began connecting the two.

Growing Public Acknowledgment

By March 2023, their increasing appearances together and visits with family members made it clear that their relationship was serious. Though they did not make statements at the time, their presence at key events spoke for itself.

Engagement In Delhi

On 13 May 2023, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a formal ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The event was attended by family, political dignitaries, and close friends. The couple confirmed the engagement with official photographs.

Wedding In Udaipur

On 24 September 2023, the couple married in a traditional Sikh ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The wedding was attended by prominent personalities from politics and cinema. Photos released by the couple confirmed the wedding, and the ceremony was covered widely in the media.

Life After Marriage

Following their wedding, Parineeti continued working in films and was often seen supporting Raghav Chadha at political and public events. They maintained a balanced and private married life.

Becoming Parents

In a moment that added even deeper meaning to their journey, Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their first child on Choti Diwali, 2025. The announcement was made officially by the couple, marking one of the happiest milestones of their life together. It was a moment that brought their story full circle - from finding love, to choosing each other, to building a family.

From her early days as a spirited newcomer in Bollywood to becoming an acclaimed actress with memorable performances, Parineeti has always navigated her life with determination and balance. Her relationship with Raghav Chadha shows how personal happiness can be built with patience and mutual respect. Their engagement, wedding, and now parenthood reflect a journey that blends love, companionship, and partnership.

Today, as she celebrates her birthday surrounded by her family, husband, and child, it's clear that this birthday is not just about turning a year older, but about embracing a new chapter of life filled with joy, love, and purpose. Parineeti's story reminds her fans that life's most beautiful moments often come when personal milestones align with love and growth, making this birthday truly memorable.