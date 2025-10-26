Amidst Bihar Election 2025, Khesari Lal Yadav’s Supporters Bathe Him In Milk: The Skin Benefits Of This Ritual

This Simple Spice Will Relieve You From Winter Cold, You'll Want To Sip Daily, Know Surprizing Benefits!

Chhath Puja 2025 Traditional, Holy Dishes That You Must Cook To Please The Sun God And Your Taste Buds!

The End Of An Era: Comedy Legend And ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ Actor, Satish Shah Passes Away At 74

Have You Heard About Finland’s Nude Sauna Meetings? How They Reflect The Country’s Happiness Culture

‘Happy Birthday, Papa...': Nimrat Kaur's Heartfelt Note At Father's Kashmir Memorial Moves Internet Insync oi-Deepannita Das

There are moments when patriotism stops being a word and becomes a heartbeat. For Nimrat Kaur, this week was one of them.

The acclaimed actor, known for her powerful roles in Airlift and The Lunchbox, took an emotional journey back to where her father, Major Bhupender Singh, made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

On what would have been his 73rd birth anniversary, Nimrat visited her father's memorial in Kashmir with her mother, a visit layered with pride, longing, and remembrance.

The memories of a soldier who laid down his life for India came alive once again, this time not through cinematic frames, but through a daughter's heartfelt tribute.

Who Is Major Bhupender Singh?

Major Bhupender Singh, a Bengal Sapper in the Indian Army, was martyred on 23 January 1994 while bravely resisting militants in Kashmir. His fearless stand cost him his life, but his courage won him the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, awarded posthumously for his exemplary service.

For Nimrat, who was still in school when tragedy struck, that day remains a haunting yet defining part of her life. She often recalls how her family's winter vacation turned into a lifelong void. "We were visiting Papa in Kashmir when he was taken by the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen,' she once shared in an interview. "After seven days, he was gone. He was just 44.'

How Indian Army Paid Tribute

A year ago, on her father's birth anniversary, the Indian Army had immortalised his story at his birthplace in Mohanpura, Rajasthan. This year, destiny brought Nimrat and her mother to the soil where he last served, Kashmir.

In an Instagram post, Nimrat shared photos from her emotional visit, writing, 'A year ago today, on Papa's birth anniversary, his life's journey was immortalised at his birthplace by the Indian Army. What we didn't know then was that within a year, we would witness the same dream take root in Kashmir, where he was martyred.'

She also described visiting his memorial in the Beacon area of Srinagar Cantonment, along with a newly dedicated site called 'Titanic View Point' on NH 44, named in his honour. 'The transcendent quality of seeing his form and name immortalised is something words can never describe,' she wrote.

'Agrani Ajay': The War Cry That Lives On

Major Singh's war cry, Agrani Ajay, still echoes through the hearts of those who knew him. For Nimrat, it's more than a slogan; it's a philosophy of courage that shaped her life.

In her tribute, she wrote, 'Papa's sacrifice left behind a lifelong legacy of goodwill for our family. A slogan he lived and died by comes to mind, Agrani Ajay, a true Bengal Sapper's war cry.'

Her words resonated deeply with fans and followers, who flooded her post with messages of love and respect. Many called her father's story 'a reminder of what true service and sacrifice mean in today's world.'

The Indian Army's Tribute To A Braveheart

The Indian Army's gesture to preserve Major Singh's memory at both his birthplace and the place of his martyrdom reflects the deep bond soldiers share, one that transcends time and geography.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which executed the Kashmir memorial project, received heartfelt thanks from Nimrat. 'From inception to execution, they ensured his story was built into the very soil he defended,' she noted.