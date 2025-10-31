English Edition
Halloween In India Just Got Real With Annabelle Roaming Delhi's Busy Streets, Viral Moment Will Send Chills!

Delhi just got a dose of Hollywood horror, right on its streets. Forget club parties or pumpkin props; this Halloween, a Delhi-based makeup artist decided to unleash real terror where no one expected it, among chai stalls, shoppers, and honking traffic. Social media creator Izaa Setia became the talk of the town after transforming herself into Annabelle, the spine-chilling doll from The Conjuring series.

Her eerie walk through Delhi's crowded lanes, pale-faced and stone-eyed, turned ordinary bystanders into terrified extras of a live horror film. Half of the city screamed, the other half recorded, and just like that, Halloween 2025 found its viral queen.

Annabelle Takes A Delhi Detour

Halloween took a spooky turn when ''Izaa Setia'', a professional makeup artist, ditched her studio for the streets. Dressed in a pristine white frock, red ribbon, and Annabelle's iconic pigtails, she roamed the city like a ghost who had taken a wrong flight from Hollywood to Hauz Khas.

Her hauntingly pale face and emotionless stare froze onlookers mid-scroll and mid-samosa. Setia's caption on Instagram, 'Dilli ki makeup artist bani Annabelle, sheher mein macha darr ka hungama', summed up the chaos she caused perfectly. The clip quickly went viral, clocking millions of views and hundreds of horrified laughs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Izaa Setia (@izasetia_makeovers)

Makeup That Can Scare A Demon

Izaa's transformation wasn't just Halloween cosplay, it was makeup mastery at its best. Every contour of her ghostly look screamed perfection: the hollow eyes, the cracked porcelain skin, the unnerving smirk.

It wasn't gore or gimmickry that sold the fear; it was precision. Her look mirrored Annabelle's exact essence, fragile yet menacing. Delhi's makeup artists are known for bridal magic, but Setia proved they can also turn nightmares into reality, brush by brush.

Internet Loses Its Mind (And Breath)

As soon as Izaa posted her 'Annabelle stroll,' social media exploded. One user wrote, ''Dilli ki galiyaan mein Annabelle dekh kar sach mein heart attack aa jata.' Another joked, ''This is why I never step out on Halloween in India.'

Some were genuinely terrified, while others couldn't stop laughing. Comments poured in, 'Makeup on point, fear level 100,' 'Delhi never disappoints, even ghosts are glam here,' and 'If Annabelle was desi and fashionable!' The line between comedy and chaos blurred, proving that India's sense of humor thrives even in fear.

What made the video unforgettable wasn't just the makeup, it was the setting. Annabelle walking through Delhi's bustling streets, past honking autos and tea vendors, felt both absurd and brilliant. It was horror reimagined in true desi style.

There was no film set, no background score, just the raw energy of everyday India reacting to a walking nightmare. The result? A perfect collision of spooky and street-smart, where Delhi's chaos met cinematic horror in the most unexpected way.

Annabelle may be an American horror icon, but in Delhi, she's now a makeup artist with style, sass, and a social media presence.

So, if you ever spot a pale-faced doll in your lane next October, don't panic, just hit record. It might be India's next viral horror sensation.

Article Published On: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:01 [IST]
Sign Out