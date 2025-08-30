English Edition
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani and Bollywood Couples Celebrate In Style

By

The Ganpati visarjan went viral this year thanks to a playful clip of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. In the video, Radhika seated on a flower-adorned vehicle showers marigold petals towards Anant, who cheekily returns the gesture until a bodyguard steps in to shield her; the candid petal exchange quickly circulated online. Radhika was photographed in a Bandhani/printed kurta with mint-green flared pants and subtle gota/zari details, while Anant appeared in a navy-blue traditional kurta set. Alongside this viral moment, other Bollywood couples were also spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in their own unique ways.

Radhika Ambani s Playful Ganesh Moment

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja: Coordinated Appearance, Clearing The Air

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vishal Mohan Jaiswal (@mj.vishal)

Govinda and Sunita made a joint public appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi that the media noted as a coordinated, traditional look. Their presence and Sunita's cheeky retort to photographers ("Controversy sun-ne aaye ho?") was widely covered as the couple put rumors into perspective while participating in the festival rituals.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh: Prayerful And Picture-Perfect

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Indian FC (@teamdeepikain)

Deepika and Ranveer attended the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations, where Deepika was photographed in an elegant golden-brown anarkali-style ensemble and Ranveer in a muted mustard kurta; observers also noted Ranveer's new clean-shaven look during the outing. The pair were seen offering prayers and sharing a low-key, stylish devotional moment.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal: Intimate Home Aarti

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home, where they performed the aarti together. Sonakshi looked beautiful and traditional in a printed white salwar-suit and Zaheer in a printed green kurta with white pants brought out a calm, coordinated pairing as they offered prayers to Ganapati Bappa and shared blessings on social media.

Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Khemu: Family Togetherness

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Soha, Kunal, and their daughter Inaaya embraced the festival as a close-knit family. Soha donned a traditional pink salwar kameez, with Inaaya looking adorable in her pink and yellow ghagra choli. Kunal complemented the look in ethnic attire, their heartfelt prayers before a beautifully decorated Ganpati idol underscoring the essence of devotion and togetherness.

Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh: Regal Maharashtrian Splendor

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pop Diaries Pvt Ltd (@ipopdiaries)

Genelia stunned in a classic olive green and red Paithani saree edged with gold, accessorized with traditional Maharashtrian jewelry - layered necklaces, oxidized jhumkas, choodas, rings, and the signature crescent-shaped nath - evoking the grace of a Marathi bride. Riteish matched the traditional vibe in a cotton kurta and pre-draped dhoti with a maroon twill bundi jacket. Their celebration was a perfect blend of cultural roots and festive warmth, making them stand out as icons of Maharashtrian elegance during the joyous festivities.

As Ganesh Chaturthi beautifully demonstrates, the festival remains a vibrant tapestry of tradition, family bonds, and joyful celebration. From candid moments of playful petal showers to elegant prayerful gatherings, the festivities offer a heartwarming glimpse into how Bollywood's beloved couples and families honor their roots with style and grace.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

These celebrations remind us all that beyond the glamour and fashion lies a deep devotion that unites generations in spirit and love. As the echoes of Ganpati's blessings fade, they leave behind an enduring message: in the dance of tradition and modernity, every shared smile and prayer enriches the festival's timeless magic.

