From Bollywood To Launching A Whisky Brand: Ajay Devgn Introduces The GlenJourneys To The Premium Market Insync oi-Riny John

'De De Pyaar De 2' star Ajay Devgn has added a new venture to his portfolio, a premium single malt whisky brand called The GlenJourneys. Created in collaboration with Cartel Bros, the team behind Living Liquidz and Mansionz, the brand combines Scottish whisky craftsmanship with flavours suited to Indian tastes. It's a thoughtful entry into the whisky market, aiming to appeal to both collectors and enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Instagram@luxuriousbymm

The Idea Behind The GlenJourneys

The GlenJourneys is not limited to a celebrity-backed label. Distilled in the Scottish Highlands and matured in oak casks, the brand focuses on producing quality whisky for people who enjoy good flavour and character.

Ajay Devgn contributes the brand vision, while Cartel Bros brings the expertise in production and distribution. Together, they aim to create a whisky that's both authentic and approachable.

The Two Editions Of GlenJourneys

The Pioneer Edition

The Pioneer Edition is a 21-year-old Highland single malt bottled at 48% ABV, produced in a limited run of 600 bottles worldwide, and priced around ₹50,000-₹60,000 in India. It comes in an oak-finish case and is designed for collectors or those who appreciate rare releases.

The Cask Series

The Cask Series is aimed at the Indian market, offering a more accessible option. It includes rum, bourbon, and sherry cask finishes, and retails for around ₹6,409 in Mumbai. This edition allows whisky lovers to explore the brand without committing to the limited, higher-priced Pioneer Edition.

What Makes Each Whisky Unique

The GlenJourneys focuses on how the final cask shapes the whisky's flavour, rather than just its age.

Co-founder Mokksh Sani explains:

"Age refines a whisky but a great cask defines it."

Rum, bourbon, and sherry cask finishes introduce notes of sweetness, spice, and oak that appeal to Indian tastes, offering a whisky experience that is familiar yet distinctive.

The Brand's Ambition

The team behind The GlenJourneys aims to capture 20% of India's luxury single malt market within two years.

The launch started in Maharashtra, with plans to expand to Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh, and later to other major cities. The Pioneer Edition debuted globally first through travel retail.

The approach is simple: establish credibility with the limited edition and reach more consumers with the Cask Series.

For Whisky Lovers And The Whisky Curious

The GlenJourneys offers something for different kinds of whisky drinkers:

Collectors: The Pioneer Edition is rare and visually appealing.

The Pioneer Edition is rare and visually appealing. Explorers: The Cask Series provides premium Scotch at a more approachable price.

The Cask Series provides premium Scotch at a more approachable price. Flavour enthusiasts: Each cask finish delivers its own unique profile.

Each cask finish delivers its own unique profile. Story seekers: The collaboration between Devgn and Cartel Bros adds a layer of narrative without overshadowing the whisky itself.

Availability depends on state regulations, but the brand is expanding gradually across India.

The Final Pour

The GlenJourneys marks a significant step for Ajay Devgn into the world of premium spirits. By combining Scottish tradition with flavours suited to Indian preferences, the brand creates a whisky experience that is both genuine and enjoyable. Whether you're buying it, tasting it, or simply trying to gain knowledge about it, The GlenJourneys offers a fresh take on single malt whisky in India.