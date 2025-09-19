Flashback Friday: The ‘Khallas Girl’ Isha Koppikar Turns 49, What Is She Doing Now?

Brain-Eating Amoeba Can Kill Children, What Parents Must Do If Their Kids Show Symptoms After Swimming Outdoor

On her 49th birthday this September 19, we're rewinding to the journey of Isha Koppikar, the actress who shot to nationwide fame with the fiery dance number 'Khallas' in the movie 'Company' (2002). While that song stamped her as Bollywood's 'Khallas Girl', her career and life go far beyond that one iconic dance number.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/isha_konnects/

From Mahim To The Movies

Born in 1976 in Mahim, Mumbai, Isha studied life sciences at Ramnarain Ruia College before the glamour world found her. She won the Miss India 1995 contest's Miss Talent Crown and soon became a familiar face in ad campaigns for Coca-Cola, L'Oréal and Rexona. The camera loved her, and films weren't far behind.

Her screen debut came in 1998 with the Tamil hit 'Kaadhal Kavithai' opposite Prashanth. The role earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South, setting her up for a busy few years across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema.

Bollywood Calling

Isha entered Bollywood with small roles in 'Fiza' (2000) and then in Rajiv Rai's 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' (2001). But it was Ram Gopal Varma's Company (2002) that changed everything. Her high-voltage dance number Khallas made her an overnight sensation. The tag of "Khallas Girl" stuck, and suddenly she was in demand.

More Than Just One Song

The early 2000s saw Isha bagging diverse roles. She played the parallel lead in 'Pinjar' (2003), a Partition drama that earned her critical praise. Films like 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' (2003), 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum' (2005) and '36 China Town' (2006) added commercial hits to her name.

She even shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don' (2006), where she played the role of Anita. Though not always the central heroine, Isha carved a niche with her mix of glamour, grit and versatility.

Across Industries And Genres

What set Isha apart was her refusal to be typecast. She continued working in Tamil and Telugu cinema alongside Bollywood, appeared in Marathi films, and eventually embraced web projects too. From masala entertainers to thrillers, she dipped into every genre, often balancing parallel roles with item numbers and leads.

Life Off Screen

In 2009, Isha married hotelier Timmy Narang, and their daughter Rianna was born in 2014. She stepped back from films for a while, focusing on family, but later spoke candidly about marital struggles and eventual separation. Her honesty about personal challenges resonated with many who had only seen her glamorous side.

New Roles, New Voice

Never one to fade quietly, Isha re-emerged in multiple avatars - fitness enthusiast, lifestyle influencer, producer, TEDx speaker and even politician after joining the BJP in 2019. She's also been vocal about the industry's darker realities, including exploitation and typecasting, adding weight to her public persona. Even today, she makes appearances at events and continues to explore acting opportunities, most recently dabbling in digital content.

Rewinding At 49

At 49, Isha Koppikar is still remembered first as the "Khallas Girl" but her journey proves she has always been more than that. From a Ruia College student to a pan-Indian actress, from sharing the screen with Bollywood's biggest names to shaping her own second innings, she has lived many lives in one. On Flashback Friday, her birthday is a celebration of a woman who keeps reinventing herself, on her own terms.