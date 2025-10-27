Why Bengaluru's Swine Flu Cases Are Rising, Expert Warns You Not to Ignore These Flu Like Symptoms

Comedy King Satish Shah's Funeral Video Leaves Fans Crying As Sarabhai Cast Pays Tribute Through Theme Song Insync oi-Deepannita Das

It was a sight that broke millions of hearts. The air was heavy with grief at Mumbai's Bandra crematorium on Sunday morning, as the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family came together one last time, not on a set, but beside the pyre of their beloved co-star, Satish Shah. Known for his sharp wit, warmth, and unforgettable comic timing, Satish passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure at the age of 74.

As his co-stars, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, JD Majethia, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani stood by his side, they sang the show's iconic theme song, bidding a bittersweet farewell to the man who had brought so much laughter into their lives and homes.

Cast Sings This Song Beside Satish Shah'S Pyre

In a moment that left the entire industry emotional, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast paid their final tribute to Satish Shah by singing the sitcom's beloved theme song beside his pyre. JD Majethia, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, and Rupali Ganguly stood with folded hands, their voices trembling with emotion as they sang the tune that once echoed laughter across Indian living rooms.

As the song ended, Rupali, who played Monisha Sarabhai, broke down in tears. JD Majethia was seen consoling her, urging her to smile through the grief and bid Satish goodbye with love. The video from the funeral soon went viral, leaving fans teary-eyed. One fan wrote, "We always smiled hearing that theme song... now it hurts to hear it like this." Another shared, "They weren't just co-actors; they were a family."

The 'Comedy King' Who Defined Indian Sitcoms

From television to film, Satish Shah's passing has created a void that can't be filled. Known for his impeccable comic timing, the actor's death sparked an outpouring of tributes from Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Farah Khan, and Johnny Lever.

Jackie Shroff, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, David Dhawan, Ashoke Pandit, and Dilip Joshi also attended the funeral, each visibly shaken. Social media was flooded with nostalgic clips of Satish's most iconic moments, from Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi where he played 55 characters, to his unforgettable role as Indravadan Sarabhai, the sarcastic yet endearing father who became a household name.

Long before the streaming era, Satish Shah was the heartbeat of Indian television comedy. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai redefined situational humor with wit, warmth, and sarcasm that felt timeless. He wasn't just acting, he was living the character.

In the 1980s, he was already a television legend thanks to Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, where his 55-character performance became a benchmark in Indian entertainment. In cinema, he seamlessly moved between comic, emotional, and character roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Judwaa 2.

Satish Shah's Battle With Illness

Satish's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that the veteran actor had recently undergone a kidney transplant but developed a post-surgery infection. On October 25, while having lunch, he suddenly collapsed. Despite immediate CPR and emergency care at Hinduja Hospital, he couldn't be revived.

His colleagues describe him as someone who never lets his health struggles overshadow his humour. Even in his final months, he was known to call friends and make them laugh, his spirit unbroken by illness.

In every rerun of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, in every punchline delivered with impeccable ease, Satish Shah will live on, making us laugh, even through our tears.