Chef Diego Martinelli Dishes Out Italy’s Culture With Every Bite, One Plate At A Time Insync oi-Priyanka Rajwar

On 28th September 2025, the iconic Le Cirque Signature at The Leela Palace Bengaluru will come alive with an exclusive culinary evening led by world-renowned Chef Diego Martinelli-a maestro whose 25-year journey has spanned from the kitchens of Ferrari's racing team in Maranello to the creation of his acclaimed Cibo Restaurant in Bali.

For this one-night-only pop-up, Chef Martinelli will curate a menu that reflects his mastery of Italian gastronomy, blending timeless traditions with modern finesse.

Guests can look forward to indulgent plates such as Roasted Squash Cappellacci, Lobster Risotto, Melanzane alla Parmigiana, and other signature delicacies that celebrate the artistry and soul of Italian cuisine.

Boldsky got a chance to interview the Chef as he prepares for this pop up and here are some excerpts from a candid conversation.

Cooking came naturally to Chef Diego Martinelli from an early age. Growing up in Modena, Italy, where food is an intrinsic part of culture, his fascination with cooking only grew stronger. 'When you're young, it's hard to define what you want in life.

I must admit, the first few years of my career I was a bit lost,' he shares candidly. But with the guidance of a mentor who left a lasting mark, Diego not only found direction but fell deeply in love with the craft. "Fast forward 28 years later, and here we are," he smiles.

Italian Cuisine At Heart

It was only natural for Chef Diego to begin with Italian food, a cuisine that runs through his veins. 'I have a good understanding of other cuisines, but professionally, I'd rather stick to what I do best,' he explains. His food philosophy emphasizes simplicity and the power of ingredients-a principle that defines his cooking style.

Heroes And Inspirations

When asked about his culinary hero, Diego hesitates to pick just one. 'There are just too many! I take inspiration from those I look up to and then adjust and tweak into my own style. I generally appreciate simplicity in food and those who highlight and respect ingredients.'

Signature Dish With A Tangy Twist

For Diego, a signature dish is not static-it evolves with mood, occasion, and the people he's cooking for. But there is one constant: his love for balsamic vinegar from his hometown of Modena. 'It's tangy, bold, powerful yet elegant, and incredibly versatile. It's my hero ingredient,' he says, noting how it can be paired in countless ways to create balance and depth.

Spreading Italian Culture Abroad

Since 1998, Chef Diego has lived and worked outside Italy, making it his mission to spread Italian culture through food wherever he goes. 'In my own way, I've been sharing Italy's culinary soul across borders, one dish at a time,' he reflects.

The Journey of Achievements

Surprisingly, Diego believes his biggest achievement is yet to come. 'I was taught that there's no such thing as having arrived. Achievements change along with priorities, especially as you grow older. I'm thankful for where I am today, with the opportunity to travel, learn, and discover new cultures and cuisines,' he says with humility.

Returning To His 'Second Family' In India

This time, Chef Diego has returned to India for a special pop-up at Le Cirque, The Leela. "My second family, The Leela, brought me here. I am truly honored to be back. India and Italy have so many similarities-the importance of family, the love for food. I'm in love with the country, the people, the culture, and the food!" he says passionately.

An Italian Chef with A Taste For Chaat

Indian food has clearly made a deep impression on Diego. "This is a very tough question, as I could go on for hours. But I literally go crazy for chaat! Spicy, tangy, salty, crunchy, powerful-everything's there. Once I start, I can't stop," he laughs. He also professes his love for Galouti kebabs, Kakori, Parathas, Daal, Dabeli, Chole Bhature, Sev Khamni, and Kerala's famous thali.

What To Expect At The Pop-Up

At his Le Cirque pop-up, gourmands can look forward to food straight from his heart. "I love to cook what I love to eat-it's deeply satisfying. I'd invite guests to come and discover my love for this crazy yet amazing profession," Diego says.