Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Streaming : Date, Time, And Where To Watch Lunar Eclipse In India

Mark your calendars, sky gazers! On the night of September 7-8, 2025, a spectacular celestial event will light up the skies-the Total Lunar Eclipse, also called Chandra Grahan or the dramatic Blood Moon. As Earth perfectly aligns between the Sun and the Moon, our planet's shadow will cast a surreal crimson glow across the lunar surface, transforming the Moon into a breathtaking spectacle.

For India, this eclipse is particularly special-it will be fully visible across the country, making it a night where stargazers, photographers, and spiritual seekers alike won't want to look away.

What Makes This Lunar Eclipse Special?

This eclipse isn't just any ordinary one. The Moon will glow a deep red-orange as sunlight filters through Earth's atmosphere. This magical color change happens because of a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering, where shorter blue light waves are scattered away while longer red wavelengths bend toward the Moon, wrapping it in a fiery crimson filter. This is why lunar eclipses are popularly referred to as Blood Moons.

Adding to the charm, this will be one of the most widely visible lunar eclipses of the decade, with almost 85% of the global population able to witness at least part of it.

Watch Total Lunar Eclipse Live Here:

Where Will It Be Visible In India?

The Total Lunar Eclipse of September 7, 2025, will be visible across Asia, including every corner of India, as well as Western Australia. Portions of Europe, Africa, Eastern Australia, and New Zealand will also experience the partial or full phases of this celestial show.

For viewers in India, the eclipse will be visible in:

North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune South India: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

Total Lunar Eclipse Timings In India (IST)

To ensure you don't miss a moment of this cosmic wonder, here are the exact timings for India:

Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM, September 7

8:58 PM, September 7 Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM - 12:22 AM

(Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM - 12:22 AM Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM, September 8

The highlight of the night is the 82 minutes of totality, when the Moon will be completely shrouded in Earth's shadow. This is what makes this eclipse one of the most dazzling spectacles of the decade.

Best Places To Watch In India

While the eclipse will be visible across India, finding a good viewing spot is key. Avoid areas with excessive light pollution such as crowded city streets. Instead, choose rooftops, terraces, open fields, or parks where the night sky is clear and unobstructed.

How To Watch Total Lunar Eclipse

The beauty of a lunar eclipse lies in its accessibility. Unlike solar eclipses, you don't need protective glasses or filters. It's perfectly safe to watch with the naked eye.

For a closer look, you can use:

Binoculars or telescopes to observe surface details like craters.

Sky apps like Stellarium or SkySafari to track the Moon's position in real-time.

Tips To Photograph The Blood Moon

This eclipse is a dream come true for photography lovers. Here's how you can capture it beautifully:

Use a DSLR or smartphone mounted on a tripod.

Set long exposure (1-2 seconds) and ISO between 400-800.

Switch to manual focus for clarity.

Experiment with time-lapse photography to document the Moon's transformation from silver to crimson.

Whether you watch it from your balcony or through the lens of your camera, this is a night where the heavens put on their grandest show-and you don't want to miss it.