Celebrating Deepti Sharma’s Birthday: From WPL Glory To Serving As Uttar Pradesh DSP

On August 24, 2025, Deepti Sharma, one of India's finest all-rounders in women's cricket, celebrates her 28th birthday. Hailing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Deepti's journey from a young girl with a cricket bat in hand to becoming a mainstay of the Indian women's cricket team is nothing short of inspiring. Known for her graceful left-handed batting, sharp off-spin bowling, and calm presence on the field, she has consistently delivered match-winning performances for India across formats.

Beyond cricket, Deepti has recently embarked on a new chapter of service by being appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh, reflecting her multifaceted talents and dedication to contributing to society both on and off the field. Her story is a celebration of perseverance, discipline, and breaking barriers, making her a role model for aspiring sportswomen nationwide.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/officialdeeptisharma

A Stellar Cricketing Career

Born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Deepti Sharma began her cricketing journey at the age of nine. Her talent was evident early on, and she quickly rose through the ranks:

ODI Debut: November 28, 2014, against South Africa.

T20I Debut: January 31, 2016, against Australia.

Test Debut: June 16, 2021, against England.

Deepti has been a pivotal figure in Indian women's cricket, known for her left-handed batting and right-arm off-spin bowling. Some of her notable achievements include:

World Record Partnership: In 2017, she set a world record for the highest-ever opening partnership in women's ODIs, scoring 320 runs with Poonam Raut.

Best ODI Bowling Figures: She recorded 6/20 against Sri Lanka.

WPL MVP: In 2024, she was named the Most Valuable Player of the Women's Premier League season.

From Cricket Fields To Police Uniform

In a remarkable transition, Deepti Sharma was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on January 27, 2025. This honor was bestowed upon her by the Uttar Pradesh government in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Indian cricket. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally presented her with the appointment letter along with a cash reward of ₹3 crore. Deepti expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledged the support of her family, committing to serve diligently in her new role.

Net Worth And Brand Endorsements

Deepti Sharma's multifaceted career has contributed to her financial success:

Estimated Net Worth: Approximately ₹8 crore (around $950,000).

BCCI Salary: ₹50 lakh.

WPL Salary: ₹2.6 crore (2023).

Brand Endorsements: Collaborations with brands such as SG.

Her dual career in cricket and law enforcement highlights her versatility and commitment to serving the nation.

Reflecting On A Remarkable Journey

As Deepti celebrates her 28th birthday, it's a moment to reflect on her extraordinary journey. From a young girl in Agra to an international cricket star and now a police officer, Deepti Sharma exemplifies dedication, resilience, and the spirit of service. Her story continues to inspire countless individuals, proving that with passion and perseverance, one can excel in multiple arenas.