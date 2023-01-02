Can Your Food Preferences Reveal Your Personality? Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Food is something that induces a change in the mood soon as you gulp it down. A tasty preparation will leave you feeling pleased whereas a not-so-good- dish upsets your mood for the next hour and a half. Your taste is based on how physiological, psychological, genetic and social factors have impacted you. Genes play a major role among all the above variables in determining the taste preferences of a person. Sex, age, obesity, eating disorders and so on affect your preference for certain tastes.

Out of the sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and savoury tastes, most importantly the sweet, savoury and salty dishes are preferred, while sour and bitter items are strictly a no-no with many people. Actually, food has intrinsic associations with feelings of being loved and cared for from when you were a kid.

On an especially tiresome day at school, the child returns home only to be greeted by the mother with two pieces of Kaju burfi, It feels so refreshing and the gesture is so calming and soothing that the child develops a preference for the sweet-tasting dishes.

Your food preferences can speak volumes about your personal traits and here is what you need to know.

Taste Preference 1: Sweet

This is a common bugbear that haunts doctors and dieticians as they have to deal with people with sweet tooth most often. Too much sugar causes cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments, we know. But why is it considered irresistible and people cannot change their sweet craving habits despite honest attempts? Your personality is probably to be blamed for it.

People who love sweets are sweet people themselves; They are agreeable and can empathise very well. Social interactions are an essential routine in their day to day lives. Outgoing and loyal, thay also volunteer in charitable activities.

Taste Preference 2: Sour

If you bite into a dish and make unrecognisable faces while tasting it, it must be too sour for you. Some people love sour foods such as. Pickles, lemons, and yoghurt and continue to enjoy them throughout. These people set high standards for themselves as well as for others. They are known for their caustic tongue and have a masterly ability for harsh speech. Also, being anxious and over thinking too much for their own good marks their risk-taking and almost anti-social personality traits.

Taste Preference 3: Salty

Salt, the very mention brings to mind in an instant, the good old finger chips that your tastebuds drool over at the very mention. Watching a TV show with a bowlful of finger chips is anybody's dream. Salt cravings are next in importance only to sweet cravings. Ambitious to the core, these people are essentially thrill seekers.

Such people are easily irritated by routine tasks like household chores. They are carefree people who are never offended or intimidated easily. They are your happy-go-lucky people who don't take anything seriously. They are also known to have more tastebuds and accentuated sensitivity to all sorts of tastes.

Taste Preference 4: Bitter

This least-liked taste, still evokes interest in gourmets thanks to raw broccoli and bitter gourd that help your health tremendously. People develop consciously a taste for broccoli as it helps to keep several diseases at bay. Some people love these dishes more than a cup of black coffee. If you are a fan of bitter foods, you are labelled as psychopathic with a distinctly developed narcissistic, sadistic tendency with an antisocial outlook towards society and life. But these people are also direct and voice their views with a straight face. Consuming bitter dishes temporarily causes overwhelming emotions and hostility towards others.

Taste Preference 5: Spicy

Spicy is a common preference that an Indian palate can't do without, Our tongue is not designed to bear the spiciness of any dish and the painful receptors produce a burning sensation. Your extra serving of chilli sauce on your favourite dish is actually inducing pain reactions in your body.

Spice lovers are adventure buffs and risk-taking is their second nature. If gambling, bungee jumping and other thrilling yet risky activities appeal to you, we are sure you have a liking for spicy food as well.

Taste Preference 6: Umami Or Savoury

Umami is a newly discovered taste which indicates someone's inclination for enjoying meat and other foods like fish, tomatoes, mushrooms, yeast, and soy.

Monday, January 2, 2023