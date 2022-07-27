Just In
- 35 min ago Bheema Amavasya Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Puja Ritual, Vrat Katha, History And Significance
- 1 hr ago What Is Black Wheat? Read About The Health Benefits Of This Gluten-Free, Superior Wheat Variety
- 1 hr ago Viral Video: Medical Students Walk Out From Induction Ceremony As Anti-Abortion Keynote Speaker Takes Stage
- 2 hrs ago Shraddha Kapoor Looks Resplendent In These Latest Pictures!
Don't Miss
- Finance Wilfred Blackburn Steps Down From, ICICI Pru Life Board; Benjamin Bulmer New Non-Executive Director
- Sports Chess Olympiad fever grips Chennai, Napier Bridge dons the look of a chess board
- News Amravati murder case: Accused Shahrukh Pathan attacked by inmates in Arthur jail
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant Is Ready To Get Married To Beau Adil Khan Durrani In The Salman Khan Show
- Travel List of Most Mysterious Places Around The World
- Technology OnePlus 10T Full Specs Out Ahead Of Aug 3 Launch; Could Pack 16GB RAM
- Automobiles 2022 Renault Kiger Review — Renault Sticks To The Kiger’s Original Success Formula
- Education Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check how to download scorecard on mpsos.nic.in
Australian Scientists Discover Superworms That Digest Styrofoam, Offering Hope For Plastic Waste Management
Plastic is a non-biodegradable material, meaning it cannot be decomposed naturally by bacteria and other microorganisms and thus stays in the environment for decades, impacting soil and water. They are more hazardous than degradable wastes like paper, food waste, sewage and cow dung that can be decomposed easily and utilised as organic material for soil (compostimg).
However, after a recent discovery by scientists from the University of Queensland in Australia, plastic may come under the category of degradable waste material, and yes, it is true.
- wellnessGerman Scientists Develop Bacterial Microrobots To Combat Cancer Without Any Pain And Tears
Scientists have found a way to recycle plastic with a technique already present in nature. They have discovered beetle larvae with the capability to digest styrofoam, a type of trademarked polystyrene foam. The study is published in the journal Microbial Genomics. [1]
Here are the details.
About Superworms That Digest Styrofoam
Superworm is the common name for the larvae of Zophobas morio that fall into a species of darkling beetle. The larvae are about 50-60 mm long when they reach their full size and have a dark body colour at both ends. With time, their body colour gets fully black and they pupate as darkling beetles when kept alone for around 7-10 days.
For the research, the scientists used larvae of superworms and found out about a specific gut enzyme that helps digest plastic.
The research team fed three groups of superworms various diets over the course of three weeks. The diets consisted solely of polystyrene, wheat bran and fasting diets (no food). The superworms in the fasting group were separated from one another to prevent cannibalism, as no food was fed to them. Also, all the groups were watched for any indications of cannibalism.
Over the course of three weeks, the worms fed bran significantly improved in health and doubled their weight compared to the other groups.
The scientists then kept an eye on whether these larvae would develop into beetles. Nine out of ten individuals in the bran-diet group developed into beetles and had the most functionable gut microbiome compared to the other two groups.
The noticeable thing was that two-thirds of the plastic-eating superworms have also evolved into beetles. This is because plastic seems to be a poor diet for larvae, but instead, the worms were not only able to survive, but efficiently gained weight, digested plastic and got energy to convert themselves into beetles.
Around 93 per cent of the bran-fed larvae turned into beetles, 66.7 per cent of the polystyrene larvae and 10 per cent of the starved ones.
Why Is This Discovery The New Hope For Plastic Waste Management?
The discovery could be the new hope for plastic waste management as it could help researchers identify the enzyme or microbes in the digestive system of the superworm that can break down polystyrene and lower the burden of plastic waste in the environment.
However, researchers were less interested in the microbes present in the guts of larvae than in the enzymes that have been produced to digest plastic. That is why, they have isolated the gene from the guts of the larvae to decode the enzymes involved in digesting polystyrene.
What's The Next Step?
According to the researchers of the study, their next step is to find those enzymes that can someday, help in recycling or making fresh bioplastics, for clean and plastic-free environment.
- wellnessPlastic Ban From 1 July: 14 Eco-Friendly Alternatives For Everyday Plastics
- wellnessIs It Safe To Use Plastic Containers In Microwave?
- basicsHarmful Effects Of Plastic Containers And Heat-Inducing Foods During Pregnancy
- wellnessDetoxing Your Home: Understanding And Eliminating Environmental Toxins
- wellnessThis Is Why You Should Avoid Using Plastic Containers!
- wellnessThese Eco-friendly Alternatives To Plastic Items Can Protect Your Health
- wellnessThese Things That You Use Every Day Can Harm Your Health In The Long Run
- nutritionBeware Of Plastic Rice: How To Identify Plastic Rice
- wellnessThis Common Plastic Chemical Increase Breast Cancer Risk
- decorInnovative Ways To Reuse Plastic Cups
- wellnessIs Eating In Plastic Containers Dangerous?
- wellnessIs It Safe To Drink Water From Plastic Bottles?