Akshay Kumar Turns 58: When Marriage With Twinkle Khanna Began With A Bet, Followed By A Ramp Controversy Insync oi-Riny John

As Akshay Kumar celebrates his 58th birthday this September 9, 2025, it's a perfect moment to reflect on his illustrious career and the enduring love story with Twinkle Khanna. From a martial arts enthusiast to Bollywood's leading actor, Akshay's journey is marked by versatility and dedication. Beyond the silver screen, his personal life, especially his relationship with Twinkle, has been a subject of public admiration.

The Beginning: A Chance Encounter

Akshay and Twinkle's paths crossed during a photo session for a magazine. While Akshay was immediately smitten, Twinkle initially saw him as just another actor. Their first film together, 'International Khiladi' (1999), marked the beginning of their on-screen collaboration, which eventually blossomed into a real-life romance.

From Fling To Forever: The Proposal

Twinkle shared in 'Koffee with Karan' that she initially saw their relationship as a brief fling. She had recently come out of a long-term relationship and was looking for a short-term distraction. While on a film shoot in Calgary, feeling bored with no books or television, she spotted Akshay and thought, "There he was-six feet of chocolate ice cream." During the filming of Mela (2000), she jokingly told Akshay that if the film flopped, she would marry him. He took this seriously and proposed when it did, beginning their journey toward marriage.

A Quiet Wedding: Tying The Knot

On January 17, 2001, Akshay and Twinkle married in an intimate ceremony at the residence of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The guest list was limited to close friends and family, making it a private and personal affair.

The Ramp Incident

In 2009, during a fashion show, Akshay asked Twinkle to unbutton his jeans on stage, leading to a public controversy. The incident sparked a police case, but both Akshay and Twinkle addressed the matter responsibly, apologizing for any offense caused.

Parenthood: Welcoming Aarav And Nitara

The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their son, Aarav, in 2002, followed by their daughter, Nitara, in 2012. Akshay and Twinkle have been protective of their children's privacy, ensuring they lead a life away from the media's prying eyes.

Professional Lives And Mutual Support

While Akshay continued to dominate the Bollywood industry, Twinkle transitioned from acting to become a successful author, interior designer, and entrepreneur. Despite their different career paths, they have always supported each other's endeavors, with Akshay often crediting Twinkle for his success.

A Relationship Built On Respect And Humor

Despite their contrasting personalities-Akshay's grounded nature versus Twinkle's candid wit-the couple's relationship thrives on mutual respect, humor, and understanding. Akshay has often mentioned that their differences complement each other, making their bond stronger.

Celebrating Akshay Kumar: A Life Of Stardom And Love

As Akshay Kumar turns another year older, it's a perfect moment to celebrate not just his remarkable journey in Bollywood but also the love and partnership that has shaped his personal life. From his iconic films to his enduring relationship with Twinkle Khanna, Akshay exemplifies dedication, resilience, and charm both on and off the screen. Today, fans across the world honor not only the star but the man behind the roles-a husband, father, and inspiration to millions.