Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Gaurav Khanna's Wife, Career, Love Story, Unwavering Support As He Joins Bigg Boss 19

Television's beloved star Gaurav Khanna, widely adored for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, has been stealing the spotlight not only with his acting skills but also with his charming real-life persona.

From ruling prime-time television to showcasing his culinary flair on Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav has proved his versatility time and again. Now, as he gears up to enter the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Season 19, fans are eager to know more about the man behind the character.

But what makes his journey truly heartwarming is the constant presence of his wife, Akanksha Chamola-an actress herself, who has been his strongest pillar of support. Their story is not just about fame and glamour; it's also about love, fate, and the serendipity of crossing paths in the most unexpected way.

Who Is Akanksha Chamola?

Akanksha Chamola is a well-known face in the television world. At 41, she has carved out a space for herself with her charming screen presence and impactful performances.

She began her acting career with Swaragini (2015-2016), where her natural portrayal won audiences' hearts. She later appeared in Bhootu (2017-2018) and was also part of Can You See Me in 2022, aired on Zee One. Currently, she is playing a key role in the drama Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, proving her consistent talent and versatility.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Akanksha pursued her postgraduate degree in Commerce before stepping into acting. Her ability to balance academic achievements with her passion for the arts makes her an inspiring example for many aspiring actors who dream of entering the industry.

A Love Story That Began With An Audition

The romance between Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola is nothing short of cinematic. Their first meeting happened during an audition. For Akanksha, it was just another day, but for Gaurav, it was love at first sight. Wanting to break the ice, Gaurav cleverly pretended to be new to the industry and asked Akanksha for tips on bagging roles.

In a playful twist, he even introduced himself as "Rakesh," a name that amused Akanksha. Later, when she had to leave for another audition, Gaurav offered her a ride. Before parting, he casually asked her to Google his real name-leaving her curious and intrigued. That little spark soon grew into a meaningful bond, eventually blossoming into love.

A Fairytale Wedding

After dating for a while, the couple sealed their relationship with a grand wedding on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur. The wedding was a lavish three-day celebration filled with music, rituals, and love, attended by close friends and family.

Since then, the couple has been giving fans major relationship goals. Their adorable social media posts, filled with candid pictures and affectionate notes, often melt the internet. Their bond reflects not just romance but also deep companionship and friendship, which has only grown stronger over the years.

Romantic Escapes and Public Love

Recently, Gaurav Khanna shared a series of photos from a romantic getaway with Akanksha. Though he didn't reveal the location, the serene backdrop hinted at a picturesque hill retreat. What truly stood out was the couple's effortless chemistry. Their candid pictures, brimming with smiles and warmth, had fans gushing over their natural bond.

These moments show that beyond the glitter of television lights, Gaurav and Akanksha share a relationship built on love, laughter, and mutual respect.

Akanksha Chamola's Current Work

While Gaurav continues to enjoy the spotlight with his television and reality show stints, Akanksha is equally focused on her career. She is currently seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, where her performance has been garnering appreciation. Her ability to balance professional life with her personal role as Gaurav's biggest cheerleader speaks volumes about her dedication and strength.

As Gaurav enters Bigg Boss 19, fans will not only cheer for his journey but also admire the unwavering support he receives from Akanksha. Together, they continue to set relationship goals, both on and off screen.