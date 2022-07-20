Just In
A Woman Replied To Rejection Mail With A Meme And Landed A Job Interview
A woman shared her experience in a TikTok video talking about how she landed a job interview by replying to a rejection email with a meme. She goes by the name @swedishswan.
Image Source: @swedishswan/TikTok
"I recently received another letter of rejection from a position I applied for and was very interested in. So I learned a lesson from Gen Z by choosing to follow up with the employer by sending a viral meme, he said in a TikTok video.
She sent the meme featuring Fernando Botero's portrait of Pope Leo X and had the words "y tho" written in white letters.
The meme, according to @swedishswan, was popular. The employer contacted her shortly after the meme was sent to let her know they had changed their minds.
She added, "Anyhow, it worked. They informed me via email once more that they wanted to interview me. I can't believe that worked. "
The video has garnered more than 1.8 million views as of 18 July. Soon after @swedishswan posted the video, many TikTok users started commenting on the post. Some of the comments are:
"This is the success story we needed in these dark times."
"I feel like a lot of interviewing is just for personality and the fact that you showed some... they were like, 'Wait a minute, this person is cool".
"Being funny with recruiters is so underappreciated because I hate sending rejections and want the best for everyone - this would have made my year".
"Oh my god, I just applied for ten jobs this week and I am 100 per cent doing this now."
