66-Year-Old Romanian Woman Dies After Doctors Accidently Set Her On Fire Insync oi-Shivangi Karn

In a tragic incident, a 66-year-old woman died due to severe burns in an operation theatre. The incident took place on 22 December in Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest (Romania) where she was hospitalized due to pancreatic cancer. According to several news reports, the woman had suffered 40% burns in her body which resulted in her death a week later.

The horrendous incident took place when she was undergoing surgical procedures. A week before she was treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant. When the doctors used an electric scalpel to perform surgical procedures, the body suddenly ignited due to the flammable disinfectant in her body, said by medical staff at the Floreasca urgent care hospital.

As soon as the incident took place, the nurse present there managed to pour a bucket of water on her body but till the time, she suffered 40% burns.

"The surgeons should have been aware that it is prohibited to use an alcohol-based disinfectant during surgical procedures performed with an electric scalpel," said deputy minister Horatiu Moldovan while talking to the press.