ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    66-Year-Old Romanian Woman Dies After Doctors Accidently Set Her On Fire

    By

    In a tragic incident, a 66-year-old woman died due to severe burns in an operation theatre. The incident took place on 22 December in Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest (Romania) where she was hospitalized due to pancreatic cancer. According to several news reports, the woman had suffered 40% burns in her body which resulted in her death a week later.

    The horrendous incident took place when she was undergoing surgical procedures. A week before she was treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant. When the doctors used an electric scalpel to perform surgical procedures, the body suddenly ignited due to the flammable disinfectant in her body, said by medical staff at the Floreasca urgent care hospital.

    As soon as the incident took place, the nurse present there managed to pour a bucket of water on her body but till the time, she suffered 40% burns.

    "The surgeons should have been aware that it is prohibited to use an alcohol-based disinfectant during surgical procedures performed with an electric scalpel," said deputy minister Horatiu Moldovan while talking to the press.

    More INSYNC News

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue