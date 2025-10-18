Weekly Horoscope 2025 (19 - 25 October): What Each Zodiac Must Watch Out For This Week

6 Slow-Travel Retreats In Coonoor And Srinagar For A Peaceful And Memorable Diwali 2025 Insync oi-Riny John

Diwali is the season of lights, laughter, and togetherness. Between decorating homes, preparing sweets, and shopping for gifts, it's easy to crave a little extra-fresh air, quiet corners, and spaces that feel welcoming and alive. This festive season, these retreats in Coonoor and Srinagar offer the perfect backdrop to celebrate differently, surrounded by nature, comfort, and charm.

Hillside Retreats In Coonoor

Amani Villa - Located among sprawling tea gardens and dense forests, Amani Villa in Coonoor is a serene hideaway. Tall glass windows let sunlight flood each room while framing sweeping views of the hills. Interiors combine modern elegance with rustic touches, using soft grey tones and natural wood accents. Guests can enjoy a peaceful morning coffee, curl up with a good book, or explore the surrounding landscapes. The villa caters to couples, families, and solo travellers seeking a tranquil, stylish escape.

Valora Estate - Lohono's Valora Estate exudes timeless charm, with rustic stone walls, handcrafted wooden furniture, and artistic décor creating a calming atmosphere. Mornings can be spent strolling the expansive grounds or meditating outdoors, followed by breakfast with breathtaking views. Afternoons invite quiet reading, coffee breaks, or simply soaking in the estate's serene vibe. Evenings by the fireplace pair perfectly with intimate conversations and delicious meals.

Albany Cottage - Located at 1,850 metres in Wellington, Albany Cottage is a colonial-style retreat surrounded by lush hills. Manicured lawns, a charming gazebo, terrace bar, and cozy lounges with a fireplace offer multiple ways to relax. The four bedrooms blend rich silks with earthy tones, providing comfort and elegance. Guests can enjoy outdoor leisure or visit local attractions like Wellington Golf Course and Ooty. With Lohono's attentive hospitality, Albany Cottage creates a carefree and rejuvenating escape for families and friends.

Lakeside Luxury In Srinagar

Noor - Just steps from Dal Lake, Noor blends Kashmiri charm with contemporary elegance. Khatamband ceilings, polished wooden floors, and antique-meets-modern furnishings complement panoramic views of the lake and mountains. Start the day with a cup of Kahwa, unwind with wine in the evening, or soak in the roll-top bathtub while admiring the scenery. The Hammam Room, home-cooked Kashmiri meals, and nearby attractions like Shankaracharya Temple enhance the experience, making Noor ideal for families or groups.

Harmukh Houseboat - Anchored on the calm waters of Nigeen Lake, Harmukh Houseboat offers an immersive Kashmiri experience. Rich wood-paneled interiors, intricate carvings, and hand-woven carpets highlight the region's heritage. Two ensuite bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a dining area accommodate small groups comfortably. Guests can sip hot Kahwa on the deck, enjoy freshly prepared meals, explore local markets and monuments, or take a shikara ride. Excursions to Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam are easily arranged.

The Red Cottage At Zaznar - This cozy, contemporary retreat offers stunning mountain views and a spacious garden. Handmade Kashmiri carpets and wood-paneled walls create warmth, while the single bedroom ensures an intimate stay. Guests can enjoy local meals, sip Kahwa by the bonfire, or relax on the lawn under open skies. Just minutes from Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake, activities like shikara rides, paragliding, and exploring local markets are easily accessible. Thoughtful hospitality makes this fairytale-like cottage perfect for couples or small families.

Make This Diwali Unforgettable

This festive season, these retreats don't just offer a change of scenery, but a chance to enjoy comfort, nature, and quality time with loved ones. Coffee by the hills, quiet lakeside moments, cozy fires, and delicious meals create memories that linger long after the diyas are packed away. Celebrate Diwali in a way that feels fresh and memorable, surrounded by spaces that invite relaxation, warmth, and a sense of discovery. With lights, nature, and comfort coming together, these getaways turn the festival into something truly special.